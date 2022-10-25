Boulet Brothers To Host & Produce "The Boulet Brothers' Halfway To Halloween Tv Special", Coming To Shudder And AMC+ On April 25









"We're so thrilled that our first scripted project with Shudder is celebrating all things Halloween!," said the Boulet Brothers (Dracmorda & Swanthula). "Like most of our fans, we have a difficult time waiting a full year to celebrate our favorite holiday, so we've pulled together an incredible group of actors, writers, and musicians to make this special the best Halloween special you've ever seen - even if we're only halfway there!"



"The Boulet Brothers' Halfway to Halloween TV Special" is produced by The Boulet Brothers (through their production company Boulet Brothers' Productions) in association with

The Boulet Brothers are set to embark with the cast of "The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans" on a national tour kicking off in early April. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Modern day horror hosts and "queens of darkness" the Boulet Brothers have produced a scripted television variety show to celebrate the "Halfway to Halloween" season for fans who just can't wait until October 31 to get a good dose of the dark side. "The Boulet Brothers' Halfway to Halloween TV Special" will premiere on Shudder, AMC Networks' premium streaming service for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, and AMC+ on Tuesday, April 25. Calling to mind the era of classic retro holiday variety shows, the program will be hosted by The Boulet Brothers, and will feature scripted skits, musical performances, and guest appearances from an impressive lineup of stars including David Dastmalchian (Dune, Suicide Squad) who co-produced the special, Kevin Smith (Clerks, Tusk), Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek), Taran Killam (SNL), Matthew Lillard (Scream film series), Jorge Garcia (Lost), Steve Agee (Peacemaker), Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator, Chopping Mall), Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp), Katya (RuPaul's Drag Race), Derek Mears (Friday the 13th, Swamp Thing), Satanic doo wop band Twin Temple, and Kendra Onixx, Koco Caine & Melissa Befierce (The Boulet Brothers' Dragula). Additional guests to be announced."We're so thrilled that our first scripted project with Shudder is celebrating all things Halloween!," said the Boulet Brothers (Dracmorda & Swanthula). "Like most of our fans, we have a difficult time waiting a full year to celebrate our favorite holiday, so we've pulled together an incredible group of actors, writers, and musicians to make this special the best Halloween special you've ever seen - even if we're only halfway there!""The Boulet Brothers' Halfway to Halloween TV Special" is produced by The Boulet Brothers (through their production company Boulet Brothers' Productions) in association with David Dastmalchian's newly formed production company "Good Fiend Films." The special follows a monumental success for The Boulet Brothers on the streaming platform via "The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans", a best-of-the-best spin-off to their wildly popular competition series, "The Boulet Brothers' Dragula", which was a huge hit for Shudder. Since "The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans" debuted (on 10/25/22), "The Boulet Brothers' Dragula" has become the most watched series franchise on Shudder.The Boulet Brothers are set to embark with the cast of "The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans" on a national tour kicking off in early April.



