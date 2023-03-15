Country Billboard Chart-Topper Phil Vassar Comes To Raue Center!





Tickets for New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Raue Center For The Arts welcomes country music billboard chart-topper Phil Vassar on November 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. Phil Vassar's reign of signature songs include 10 No. 1 singles and 26 Top 40 hits, including Carlene, Just Another Day in Paradise, Six-Pack Summer, When I Love You, and many more. Vassar was racking up hits on the radio long before he even began his own recording career that has seen the release of six albums, two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year trophies, ACM's Top New Male Vocalist and sold-out shows across the country.Vassar's songwriting career blossomed in the mid-'90s when he landed a publishing contract with EMI and penned hits for Collin Raye (Little Red Rodeo), Alan Jackson (Right on the Money), Tim McGRaw (For a Little While), Jo Dee Messina (Bye Bye, Alright), and Blackhawk (Postmarked Birmingham). He signed a record deal of his own with Arista in 1998 and was named ASCAP's Country Songwriter of the Year in 1999.Vassar continues to churn out incisive, soulful lyrics and infectious melodies that capture the heart and soul in the unique and special way that only he can.Enter to win tickets to see Phil Vassar March 14th - 26th. One winner will receive TWO tickets to see Phil Vassar at Raue Center For The Arts on November 18th at 8 p.m. The winner will be chosen at random on or around March 28, 2023. Enter to win today! For more information, visit https://app.hive.co/l/3rv338Tickets for Phil Vassar start at $55 ($38.50 for members) Purchase tickets online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows.



