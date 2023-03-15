Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 15/03/2023

Country Billboard Chart-Topper Phil Vassar Comes To Raue Center!

Country Billboard Chart-Topper Phil Vassar Comes To Raue Center!

Hot Songs Around The World

Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
248 entries in 22 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
632 entries in 26 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
249 entries in 24 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
198 entries in 26 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
336 entries in 23 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
208 entries in 22 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
487 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
444 entries in 22 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Raue Center For The Arts welcomes country music billboard chart-topper Phil Vassar on November 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. Phil Vassar's reign of signature songs include 10 No. 1 singles and 26 Top 40 hits, including Carlene, Just Another Day in Paradise, Six-Pack Summer, When I Love You, and many more. Vassar was racking up hits on the radio long before he even began his own recording career that has seen the release of six albums, two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year trophies, ACM's Top New Male Vocalist and sold-out shows across the country.

Vassar's songwriting career blossomed in the mid-'90s when he landed a publishing contract with EMI and penned hits for Collin Raye (Little Red Rodeo), Alan Jackson (Right on the Money), Tim McGRaw (For a Little While), Jo Dee Messina (Bye Bye, Alright), and Blackhawk (Postmarked Birmingham). He signed a record deal of his own with Arista in 1998 and was named ASCAP's Country Songwriter of the Year in 1999.

Vassar continues to churn out incisive, soulful lyrics and infectious melodies that capture the heart and soul in the unique and special way that only he can.

Enter to win tickets to see Phil Vassar March 14th - 26th. One winner will receive TWO tickets to see Phil Vassar at Raue Center For The Arts on November 18th at 8 p.m. The winner will be chosen at random on or around March 28, 2023. Enter to win today! For more information, visit https://app.hive.co/l/3rv338
Tickets for Phil Vassar start at $55 ($38.50 for members) Purchase tickets online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0163300 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0021400451660156 secs