Kali Uchis' New Album Debuts At No 4 On Billboard 200

* with RAYE. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis' new album Red Moon In Venus debuts at #4 on the Billboard 200 today, marking Uchis' first top 10 charting album. Red Moon In Venus is out now via Geffen Records to widespread critical acclaim.Additionally, Uchis is nominated for Best Artist - Pop at this year's Latin American Music Awards, broadcasting live on April 20 at 7pm/6c via UniMás, Univision and Galavisión from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.Set to appear around the world this year in celebration of the release, Uchis is among the top-billed performers at this year's Coachella, Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina and Brazil and Estéreo Picnic in Colombia and stars in H&M Studio's new Spring campaign-see here. Additionally, Uchis will embark on a headline North American tour next month with nearly every date sold out upon sale, including two sold-out nights at New York's Radio City Music Hall and Chicago's Aragon Ballroom, a sold-out show at San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and more-see full routing below and get tickets here.Red Moon In Venus includes collaborations with Summer Walker, Don Toliver and Omar Apollo and tracks "Moonlight," which V Magazine called "woozy and delectable," and "I Wish You Roses," which PAPER lauded as "luxurious" and "immaculately produced."Uchis is a Grammy Award, Billboard Latin Music Award, Billboard Music Award, American Music Award, Premios Nuestra Tierra and Univision Premios Juventud winner and Variety Hitmakers honoree. Her 2021 smash hit "telepatía" has been streamed more than 2 billion times to date and is the Billboard Hot 100's longest running Spanish song by a solo act this decade with a 23-week streak.Raised between Virginia and Colombia, Kali Uchis rose to prominence with Por Vida in 2015, following it up with her critically acclaimed 2018 debut album, Isolation. Uchis has collaborated and shared stages with SZA, Gorillaz, Jorja Smith, Diplo, Major Lazer, Snoop Dogg, Kaytranada, Leon Bridges and more and has toured the world over, with much-lauded sets headlining Tropicalia, Coachella, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza and many others.KALI UCHIS LIVE:March 17-Santiago, CL-Lollapalooza ChileMarch 19-Buenos Aires, AR-Lollapalooza ArgentinaMarch 24- São Paulo, BR-Lollapalooza BrazilMarch 26-Bogotá, CO-Estéreo PicnicApril 16 & 23-Indio, CA-CoachellaApril 25-Austin, TX-Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park-SOLD OUT*April 26-Houston, TX-713 Music Hall-SOLD OUT*April 27-Irving, TX-The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*April 30-Miami, FL- FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park*May 1-Orlando, FL-Hard Rock Live Orlando-SOLD OUT*May 2-Atlanta, GA-Coca-Cola Roxy-SOLD OUT*May 4-New York, NY-Radio City Music Hall-SOLD OUT*May 5-New York, NY-Radio City Music Hall-SOLD OUT*May 7-Philadelphia, PA-The Met Philadelphia-SOLD OUT*May 9-Washington, D.C.-The Anthem-SOLD OUT*May 10-Boston, MA-MGM Music Hall at Fenway-SOLD OUT*May 12-Toronto, ON-Coca-Cola Coliseum-SOLD OUT*May 14- Detroit, MI-The Fillmore*May 15- Chicago, IL-Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom-SOLD OUT*May 16-Chicago, IL-Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom-SOLD OUT*May 18-Denver, CO-Fillmore Auditorium-SOLD OUT*May 21-Portland, OR-Keller Auditorium-SOLD OUT*May 23-Vancouver, BC-UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre*May 24-Seattle, WA-WAMU Theater-SOLD OUT*May 26-San Francisco, CA-Bill Graham Civic Auditorium-SOLD OUTMay 28-Las Vegas, NV-The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas-SOLD OUTMay 30-Phoenix, AZ-Arizona Financial Theatre-SOLD OUT* with RAYE.



