Avenged Sevenfold Make Triumphant Return With New Single 'Nobody'

Now with " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum headliners Avenged Sevenfold (comprising M. Shadows, Synyster Gates, Zacky Vengeance, Johnny Christ and Brooks Wackerman) unleash "Nobody," their first new single since 2016.The triumphant track and its accompanying stop-motion video offer the first taste of the Huntington Beach, CA band's forthcoming eighth album, Life Is But a Dream..., which drops June 2. Watch the new video directed by award-winning director Chris Hopewell, for " Nobody " below. Avenged Sevenfold will support the release with two massive live shows this summer, at Kia Forum on June 9 and Madison Square Garden on June 23. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 17th. The newly announced arena concerts mark Avenged Sevenfold's first proper New York City on sale appearance since 2007 and their first Los Angeles county headline on sale since 2009."Nobody," the band's first official music release since their 2016 album, The Stage, delivers nearly 6 minutes of tension, groove and dynamics. The song twists and turns beyond conventional songwriting and leans in on discomfort before letting go.The beautifully crafted stop-motion music video, which unfolds like a short film, is a stunning and powerful journey exploring the dichotomy between life and death, love and war, and follows the main character through an existential crisis. Stop motion is a handmade labor of love, often taking 90 minutes just to capture only 2 seconds of footage.Prior to the track's release, the band launched an elaborate and mysterious digital scavenger hunt with puzzles, ciphers, images, and blog posts all written by Chat GPT, DALL-E 2, and AI voice modifiers. What initiated as a cryptic hacker campaign on socials, eventually lead fans to a website full of challenges to complete over the past two weeks that ultimately lead to the single being 'unlocked' for release today.The sprawling sound of " Nobody " is reflective of Life Is But A Dream.... Written and recorded over the span of four years, Life Is But a Dream... was inspired by the writing and philosophy of Albert Camus.Accordingly, the lyrics are rooted in existentialism and absurdism. Always on the cutting edge of music and technology, A7X have partnered with Berify to include an NFC tag with bonus content on all CDs, Vinyl, cassettes and official merchandise sold on A7XWorld.com. Additionally the cover art and packaging are by renowned artist Wes Lang. Bold and multi-layered, the band's new album promises to be their most daring.To date, Avenged Sevenfold have sold over 10 million albums worldwide and earned two consecutive No. 1 albums on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart (2010's Nightmare and 2013's Hail To The King) to go along with over a billion video views and a billion-plus Spotify streams, as well as multiple No. 1 singles on rock radio. The band are equally known for their spectacular live shows, selling out arenas and headlining the world's most prestigious rock festivals.Now with " Nobody " and Life Is But a Dream..., Avenged Sevenfold is destined to add another thrilling chapter to their legacy.



