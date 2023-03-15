Hip Hop/R&B Artist Ms. Day's Runaway Smash Hit "BIG" Is Receiving Critical Acclaim In The Music Industry

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Even during her early beginnings in the music industry, Ms. Day experienced unprecedented successes with her previous single, "I'm Me," which not only garnered prominent positions on four music charts, but also received placement on season 7 of VH1's hit series "Black Ink Crew Chicago." Now, she's back with a new single entitled "BIG" that's sounding alarms everywhere for its hard-hitting musical production and its smart lyrics and flawless lyrical delivery. Click on BIG! now to get your copy of this fierce cut that goes hard from beginning to end!



Immediately upon release, BIG received critical acclaim from various outlets such as 'The Hype Magazine,' who declared Ms. Day to be "...one of the hottest inspirational artists on the scene!" Holy Culture's 'Underground Gospel Hip Hop Show' proclaimed in no uncertain words, "Ms. Day's BIG is a straight banger!" This high-energy single makes listeners want to "jump to ya feet and get down with the beat!" Ms. Day is an absolute natural in front of the camera as well as a microphone and delivers a performance that proves time and time again that she was born for this. The confidence and the positivity she exudes comes across like a seasoned artist who's been active in the industry for decades.



It's no small wonder that Ms. Day is receiving nods from established industry phenoms when one looks at the powerhouse producers and directors who lent their skills to make the transition of BIG from concept to reality. BIG was produced by award-winning and two time Grammy Award nominee Jeshua "TedyP" Williams. The official video was filmed and directed by Ray Knowledge, an industry powerhouse in his own right.



When asked about the inspiration behind BIG, Ms. Day had many intriguing things to say: "When I look back at my life, and I remember where I came from…and where I am…I can truly say prayer works. When you believe in God, doors will open and dreams will come true! From being in foster care; to couch hopping; homelessness; to reckless abuse, I've endured it all! Now I'm hitting the stage, making music with a wonderful family and a degree in Psychology! I'm literally doing it BIG! So this song is a celebration of that fact, and the smile I have inside! Everyday won't be perfect, but it's okay because I stay believing!"



Authentic as they come, Ms. Day and her music has the ability to cross over various Hip Hop subgenres, which allows her to appeal to various niche groups. Though she was initially labeled as a Christian Hip Hop artist, she identifies simply as a Hip Hop rapper who loves God. Not wanting to be placed in a box categorically, she enjoys making fun music about her life, as well as other subject matters that are important to her. Ms. Day reflects, "God is my center, so He will always be reflected in the things I do on and off the stage!"



Outside of her musical pursuits, Ms. Day has done the groundwork necessary to one day establish and operate a youth group home where she can instill confidence and inner self-love in each and every participant. Her past feelings of inadequacy, lack of self-worth, and feeling lost are still vivid in her memories, and it is her goal that she will facilitate a safe space for healing and reflection for youth in need. Ms. Day recognizes that confidence, love, and direction are some of the foundational factors for one's success.



