Charts / Awards 16/03/2023

2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards Tap Global Icon Drew Barrymore To Host

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) MTV announced that film and television powerhouse Drew Barrymore has been tapped to host the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards LIVE from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 7, beginning at 8 PM ET/PT. The evening will honor the biggest and best in both movies and television, across scripted and unscripted, for one supersized, can't-miss event, which will also air on MTV internationally in more than 150 countries.

Barrymore has been nominated a total of nine times and has taken home three Golden Popcorns. She won her first award for "Best Kiss" for The Wedding Singer. She also won "Best On-Screen Team" for Charlie's Angels (2001). She was most recently nominated for Best Talk/Topical Show at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED. In 2020, she and Sandler were also honored as "Dynamic Duo" at the MTV Awards: Greatest of All Time.

Executive Producers for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards are MTV's Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf, along with Den of Thieves' Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are Executives in Charge of Production and Lisa Lauricella serves as the Music Talent Executive.

Follow @MTV on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube, use hashtag #MTVAwards and follow @MTVAwards on Facebook and Twitter.

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards Press Credential Application is open here through Friday, April 7.
Further news including nominations, presenters and more will be announced in the coming weeks.

Drew Barrymore is one of Hollywood's most globally recognized, award-winning stars of film and television. The Golden Globe Award and Screen Actors Guild Award-winner catapulted onto the silver screen at age six when director Steven Spielberg cast her as 'Gertie' in E.T.: The Extraterrestrial. Through her production company Flower Films, her credits have included the 1999 comedy Never Been Kissed, followed by the box office hit Charlie's Angels in 2000. Firmly established as a production powerhouse, Flower Films subsequently produced the features 50 First Dates, cult favorite Donnie Darko, Duplex, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, Music and Lyrics, Fever Pitch, He's Just Not That Into You and Whip It, which she directed and appeared in. Barrymore's hit talk show The Drew Barrymore Show is currently in its third season and has been renewed for season four.






