Progressive Arena Rock Band Days Before Tomorrow Returns With New EP, Releases Video For Single "Has Time Moved On?"

https://www.facebook.com/daysbeforetomorrow New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After a ten-years hiatus, the award-winning melodic progressive arena rock band, Days Before Tomorrow, is back with its long-awaited record, Now and Then Part II: Stories and Dreams. The record was recorded years ago but went unreleased as band members went on to pursue other musical projects. Regrouped and reinvigorated, this explosive set of previously unreleased material - freshly mixed by James Linton (Bobby Kimball) - will stun long-time DB4T fans and introduce an entirely new audience of discerning listeners to another epic rock band worthy of their attention.With a vibe that is hard rocking and precise, featuring soaring lead vocals and multi-part harmonies surrounded by technical musical instrumentals that almost require the listener to unleash his/her inner air guitarist and air drummer, it's hard to place Days Before Tomorrow in one basic category like prog metal or arena rock. This is a genre-defying group that appeals to fans of everyone from Kansas and Styx to Porcupine Tree and Dream Theater.The band is actively writing and recording a collection of entirely new material as well. Now and Then Part I will be released in Spring 2023 and will be supported by live performances and festival appearances (to be announced).Current Days Before Tomorrow lineup:Eric Klein: vocalsScott Kahn: guitars, backing vocalsDerek Davodowich: guitars, backing vocalsJohn Gale: keyboards, backing vocalsAlain Anthony: bassMatt Maldonado: drumsDays Before Tomorrow was formed in 2006 by guitarist/keyboardist Scott Kahn and keyboardist Jason Buchwald, who were joined shortly after by vocalist Eric Klein. After an alt rock-styled debut EP that featured drummer Kevin Soffera (Seether), the lineup evolved and solidified around second guitarist Derek Davodowich, bassist Robert "Zeek" Maziekien (Eternity X), and drummer Jason Gianni (Neal Morse Band, Joe Deninzon/Stratospheerius).With a new focus on melodic progressive rock and arena rock, the band went on to record its 2009 phenom, The Sky Is Falling, with legendary music producer Ron Nevison (Jefferson Starship, Heart, Bad Company, Led Zeppelin, Ozzy, and more). Mixed by Grammy Award-winning engineer Earl Cohen (Pink, Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston), the album won Record of the Year in the 2009 Los Angeles Music Awards along with numerous other accolades including a Grammy nomination, but the group disbanded three years later after recording (but not releasing) a riveting follow-up record, which has now been released.Reconciliation among band members left the door to future collaboration open, and in 2022, Scott, Derek, and Eric decided it was time to put Days Before Tomorrow back into action with a few new musicians added to the lineup. Racing against the clock, DB4T have massive plans for 2023 with multiple new releases, videos, and concert performances.https://open.spotify.com/artist/0KEIdWInHwgqvIjbT65Ahl?si=UFj17Tz0S7GthMbvIC65sQhttps://music.apple.com/us/artist/days-before-tomorrow/186496275https://www.daysbeforetomorrow.comhttps://www.facebook.com/daysbeforetomorrow



