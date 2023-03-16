Aly & AJ Deliver A Modern Americana Classic, Continue Their Creative Renaissance With New Album 'With Love From' Out Now





09.08.2023 LOS ANGELES, CA - GREEK THEATRE New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Aly & AJ's star continues to shine bright with today's release of their new full-length album 'With Love From.' It's a freeing & organic outing for the duo that leans into Americana territory and captures the feeling of life on the road.'With Love From' was recorded with a live band at the legendary Sunset Sound in Los Angeles, California over the past year. The duo found themselves reflecting on their latest work by describing it as "less like an object and more like the weather."To celebrate the album drop, the indie sister duo will chat with Anthony Mason for a broadcast feature on CBS Mornings tomorrow (March 16th), sit down for an interview and perform on the Kelly Clarkson Show this Friday (March 17th), and hold a special album performance on March 17th at the famous honky tonk venue Pappy & Harriet's in Pioneertown, CA, deep in the deserts of Southern California.The show will be the first of many this spring, with Aly & AJ setting to embark on a headlining tour (w/ Miya Folick as support) later this month that will take them to some of the most prestigious venues of their career thus far including Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, Los Angeles' Greek Theatre, and New York's Hammerstein Ballroom. Full dates below.Today Aly & AJ also debut the music video for the cinematic short film/music video for "Blue Dress" starring actress Aimee Carrero. Watch HERE.Critics have already been raving for the new music off 'With Love From': Billboard said album cut " After Hours " "pour[s] one out for the night owls," while Rolling Stone approved sister track "Baby Lay Your Head Down," and the album's title song was recently performed on NBC's TODAY show. Aly & AJ also recently wowed audiences with a performance on Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve, hung out on the Zach Sang Show, and sat down with Consequence's Kyle Meredith for an in-depth chat about the project.Aly & AJ's With Love From Tour Dates (w/ Miya Folick)03.30.2023 OAKLAND, CA - FOX THEATER04.01.2023 PORTLAND, OR - CRYSTAL BALLROOM04.02.2023 SEATTLE, WA - PARAMOUNT THEATRE04.04.2023 DENVER, CO - THE FILLMORE04.06.2023 MINNEAPOLIS, MN - THE FILLMORE04.07.2023 MADISON, WI - THE ORPHEUM THEATER04.08.2023 CHICAGO, IL - THE RIVIERA THEATRE04.10.2023 NASHVILLE, TN - RYMAN AUDITORIUM04.11.2023 ATLANTA, GA - TABERNACLE04.12.2023 ORLANDO, FL - HOUSE OF BLUES04.14.2023 RALEIGH, NC - THE RITZ04.15.2023 SILVER SPRING, MD - THE FILLMORE04.16.2023 PHILADELPHIA, PA - THE FILLMORE04.19.2023 TORONTO, ONTARIO - HISTORY04.21.2023 BOSTON, MA - MGM MUSIC HALL AT FENWAY04.22.2023 NEW YORK, NY - HAMMERSTEIN BALLROOM5.06.2023 REDONDO BEACH, CA - BEACHLIFE FESTIVAL09.07.2023 SAN DIEGO, CA - HUMPHREY'S BY THE BAY09.08.2023 LOS ANGELES, CA - GREEK THEATRE



