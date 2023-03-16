Shelly Fairchild & Shamir Cover Loretta Lynn's "Fist City"





Known for his evocative lyrics and androgynous vocals, Shamir's art is a synthesis of the full spectrum of human emotion; sensual, furious, yearning, clever, joyful. The expressive freedom in his work, although tethered through style to greats (like MissNina Simone, Prince, and Taylor Swift), is based in a hyper specific, fully autonomous examination of personhood. After joining Kill Rock Stars, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Shelly Fairchild and Shamir share a life-giving cover of Loretta Lynn's rousing country classic "Fist City," out now on Kill Rock Stars Nashville. The video was shot at Loretta Lynn's Ranch in Hurricane Mills, TN. In true southern fashion, Fairchild met the passing of the Queen of Country with a wily piano riff and therapeutic humor: "I was scheduled to record at Blackbird Studios in Nashville with Blackbird Academy students, and as I was driving to the studio for my second day of tracking, I got a text that said Loretta had passed." As an admirer and friend of the Lynn family, the loss was heartbreaking. "Her music changed the face of Country for women. She wrote about what she was living, and she did not apologize." The release comes with the exciting news of Fairchild signing to iconic indie label Kill Rock Stars. She will be performing at Kill Rock Stars' SXSW showcase on March 17 at Cheer Up Charlie's at 8pm, as well as New Nashville Riverboat Roadshow at Hyatt Regency Dock on March 15 at 1:45pm."Fist City" is a buoyant offering after the heaviness of loss, marrying Fairchild and Shamir's unmistakable vocals to a classic track as a personal tribute to the beloved icon. Shamir posted about the loss the same day Fairchild's band recorded the song, fate joining the label mates together for this homage. "The music of Loretta Lynn has always been a source of comfort," Shamir shares. "My love of country first began when I got my first radio when I was 9 years old. Every Sunday morning my local country station would play classic country and oldies, of course Loretta's music was frequently played. The cherry on top of it all was being able to shoot in Hurricane Mills - it was incredible to see all her awards and collectibles."One of Rolling Stone Country's "Top 10 Artists You Need To Know," Shelly Fairchild has carved out a space for herself as a highly respected and established queer country artist. The Nashville-based musician has toured with artists from Tanya Tucker to Martina McBride, sung with Jason Aldean, Eric Church and Trace Adkins, plus has had her music featured in more than 100 TV shows like Grey's Anatomy, Riverdale, American Ninja Warrior and Selling Sunset. She is a regular guest on the Grand Ole Opry and hosts a monthly LGBTQ+ night at famed Nashville institution Lipstick Lounge. New to the Kill Rock Stars family, Fairchild is currently writing and recording her next fearlessly honest and self-expressive full length album, unimpeded by heterosexual men in suits.Known for his evocative lyrics and androgynous vocals, Shamir's art is a synthesis of the full spectrum of human emotion; sensual, furious, yearning, clever, joyful. The expressive freedom in his work, although tethered through style to greats (like MissNina Simone, Prince, and Taylor Swift), is based in a hyper specific, fully autonomous examination of personhood. After joining Kill Rock Stars, Shamir remastered and re-released his 2017 self-produced album Hope, which will see a CD and vinyl release on April 7 along with a video for bonus track "Camouflage." His 2020 self-titled album was on best of lists from NPR, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Billboard, VICE, Consequence, The Guardian, Los Angeles Times and beyond.



