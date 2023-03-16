Foo Fighters, Green Day & More To Headline Louder Than Life Rock Festival





"We've seen this weekend continue to grow throughout the longtime partnership with festival organizers New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After cementing its title as America's Biggest Rock Festival with a record-breaking attendance of over 170,000 in 2022, Louder Than Life returns bigger and better than ever September 21, 22, 23 & 24, 2023 to Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY.One of the top music events of the year, Louder Than Life will feature performances from a spectacular list of rock artists including: Foo Fighters, Green Day (making their DWP festival debut), Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, Godsmack, Pantera, Queens of the Stone Age, Weezer, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Turnstile, Rancid, Falling In Reverse, 311, Pierce The Veil, Run The Jewels, Corey Taylor, Coheed and Cambria, Royal Blood, Parkway Drive, Bad Omens, BABYMETAL and many more.Louder Than Life is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents and features performances from more than 100 music acts on five stages, along with Louisville's finest spirits and top local cuisine. The 2022 festival was named Consequence's Festival Of The Year."The fans spoke and we listened! The Foo Fighters, Green Day, Tool and Avenged Sevenfold were our most fan-requested bands for 2023, so being able to deliver this massive lineup to them is so special," said Danny Wimmer, Founder of Danny Wimmer Presents. "Louder Than Life and Bourbon & Beyond (Sept 14-17) are the eight biggest days in music and it's all happening in Louisville this September. Can't wait to see you there!""Louder Than Life always delivers a huge weekend and is one of the top economic events annually for Louisville, further cementing the city as a top destination for music festivals. Bourbon City loves welcoming fans for America's Biggest Rock Festival, inviting them to experience the city's Southern hospitality, area attractions and of course urban bourbon experiences," said Cleo Battle, President and CEO of Louisville Tourism."We've seen this weekend continue to grow throughout the longtime partnership with festival organizers Danny Wimmer Presents and look forward to celebrating our ninth year hosting Louder Than Life this September."



