My Morning Jacket Announce US Headline Tour

† w/ Fleet Foxes. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) My Morning Jacket have announced plans for an upcoming US headline tour. The dates begin May 14 at Mobile, AL's Saenger Theatre and then continue through a two-night return to Morrison, CO's famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 25-26.Members of My Morning Jacket's One Big Family fan club on Medallion will have first access to presale tickets. Free registration is available now through Monday, March 20 at 9:00 am (ET) exclusively at onebigfamily.mymorningjacket.com. Spotify and local presales begin Thursday, March 23 at 10:00 am (local) and continue through 10:00 pm (local). All remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, March 24 at 10:00 am (local). VIP tickets will also be available. For details and availability, please visit https://mymorningjacket2023vip.wun.io/. My Morning Jacket and the non-profit REVERB are partnering for the third consecutive year to reduce the environmental footprint of their tour and take action on the climate crisis. In addition to a comprehensive tour sustainability program, the band will be supporting REVERB's climate portfolio which funds projects that measurably reduce greenhouse gas pollution, address climate justice, and directly decarbonize the music industry. For more, please visit reverb.org.The upcoming tour joins an already busy live schedule for My Morning Jacket that includes headline shows in the UK and Europe, festival appearances at Guadalajara, Mexico's Corona Capital Guadalajara (May 20), Barcelona, Spain's Primavera Sound (June 3), Porto, Portugal's Primavera Sound (June 9), Madrid, Spain's Primavera Sound (June 10), Manchester, TN's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival (June 17), Scranton, PA's Peach Music Festival (July 1), Floyd, VA's FloydFest (July 30), and a three-night run alongside Fleet Foxes set to visit Berkeley, CA's Greek Theatre (August 18-19) and Los Angeles, CA's historic Hollywood Bowl (August 20).MY MORNING JACKET - TOUR 2023:MAY:14 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre15 - Jackson, MS - Thalia Mara Hall20 - Guadalajara, Mexico - Corona Capital Guadalajara ^30 - London, UK - O2 Kentish Town Forum31 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz ManchesterJUNE3 - Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound ^5 - Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma6 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg9 - Porto, Portugal - Primavera Sound ^10 - Madrid, Spain - Primavera Sound ^15 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre16 - Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery17 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival ^20 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre21 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater23 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park24 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion26 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE30 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music BowlJULY1 - Scranton, PA - Peach Music Festival ^29 - Washington, DC - The Anthem30 - Floyd, VA - FloydFest ^AUGUST15 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield16 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater18 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre †19 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre †20 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl †22 - San Diego, CA - CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre23 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre25 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre26 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre^ Festival Appearance† w/ Fleet Foxes.



