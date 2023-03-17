Therese Neaime Releases A Radiant New Edit Of Her Hit "Dance Love"



With a lifetime spent immersed in entertainment which covers opening for Simply Red, touring in the middle east and headlining the South Africa and Copenhagen pride to mention a few milestones. Therése knows exactly what listeners want to hear - & with her talent, experience, commitment, & dedication, she's delivered time & time again throughout her career. The vibrant spark & inspired sound of her performance on "Dance Love" is a bold reflection of her genuine love of the craft, every bit as much as it reveals her remarkable professionalism, stunning vocals, and the true X-factor of an artist destined to live on the top spots of charts & playlists worldwide.

Join Therése as she lights up the globe with a brilliant combination of Latin/Pop/Soul sound with a House flavor and celebrates the pure joy of music with each and every one of YOU listening. "Dance Love" is the anthem for 2023; Therése Neaimé is back with a modern update on one of her best singles to-date and can't wait to share it with you!



"One person who has made extraordinary waves of difference in a Covid-affected industry that held its breath in 2020 is the artist, speaker, and author, Therése Neaimé. In 2020 she come out with yet another new album, the third in order, and during the last three years, she has released several new singles. She has topped the charts worldwide. Her latest music video "Dance Love" is praised by the British for its unique form of expression. In 2020 and 2021 she was the headlining act at the Copenhagen Pride in Denmark and Cape Town Pride Festival in South Africa for 20,000 new fans. In January 2021 she won the Hollywood



The singer-songwriter's music combines Therése's Swedish and Lebanese heritage into a Scandipop/Arabic Pop hybrid that has charted worldwide. She has played concerts in the US, Europe, and the Middle East with her own band, Neaimé. She has performed for NATO troops in Afghanistan and opened up for Simply Red on their European tour. She was selected by the Swedish Government as a notable personality for the cause of Swedish-Arab relationships. Therése has been the Brand Ambassador for Volkswagen Middle East and an Ambassador for the Swedish Foundation for Children with Cancer. She has performed for the King and Crown Princess of Sweden and at numerous VIP events. As an actress, she has had lead roles in both film and theatre. Therése is also an author who recently published her book, "From dream to reality".




