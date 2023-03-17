Taking The World Of Afro-Soul And R&B By Storm: Mr. Dutch Electrifies With New Drop "Zambo"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A stunning Nigerian artist who is generating all the buzz, Mr. Dutch marks his resurgent return with a powerful new single titled "Zambo." Blending Afro, Hip Hop, and R&B sounds to create an irresistible track that promises to be a hit, the new single delivers an enriching experience for all audiences.



Characteristically brilliant, the new single features talented new-generation R&B and Afro Soul artist Luddy Dave, whose stunning vocals complement Mr. Dutch's unique style perfectly.



"Zambo" is a true African song, brought alive with Afrobeats aesthetics that will have everyone grooving and moving on the dance floor. The track's message is one of empowerment and positivity, reminding listeners that their time has come and to enjoy every passing moment.



Mr. Dutch's success on Spotify is undeniable, with his singles "Yawa" and "Azul" crossing over to the west in October and wrapping up the year with just over 900K streams. "Zambo" promises to be another chart-topping success, showcasing the artist's talent and versatility.



The single will be released on December 9th, 2022, and is sure to delight fans of African music worldwide. "Zambo" is a true classic, demonstrating Mr. Dutch's ability to combine different sounds and create something truly unique.



Get ready to dance and celebrate with "Zambo" by Mr. Dutch featuring Luddy Dave! Stream Mr. Dutch's hit new single on your favorite music streaming platforms and follow him on

Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram. Make sure to subscribe and sign up to the artist's YouTube channel for updates on new and upcoming music releases through https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5eO.



Bright Ukpabi, who is also known as Mr. Dutch, is a renowned Nigerian singer-songwriter famously recognized as Afro Cyborg. He made a huge entrance into the music industry with a string of hits, such as "Antidote," "Keys To My Heart," and "E No Finish," featuring the exceptional Burna Boy. Through the music video for his track "Mamacita," Mr. Dutch brought his alter ego, Afro Cyborg, to life, captivating his fans worldwide.



Mr. Dutch teamed up with artist Kida Kudz in 2022 to release the project "World Citizens," a musical compilation of talent and sound from the Afrofusion scenes of both Lagos and London. With this album, Mr. Dutch established himself as a rising star to watch out for in the music industry. His latest collection of work is undoubtedly set to cement his place in the music world as an artist to keep an eye on.

Facebook: https://facebook.com/mrdutchempire

Instagram: https://instagram.com/mrdutchempire

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mrdutchempire

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@mrdutchempire/

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/14v8N6lM4z703uXHAVC9zN

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/mrdutchempire/

LastFM: https://www.last.fm/user/mrdutchempire



