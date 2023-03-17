Chris Thile To Lead Acousticamp July 30-August 3 In Glen Cove, NY





For all the details and tickets to Chris Thile's Acousticamp, visit christhileacousticamp.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chris Thile has announced his inaugural Acousticamp to take place July 30-August 3 at Glen Cove Mansion in Glen Cove, New York. For the four-day event, he and his fellow instructor/collaborators will explore the width and breadth of acoustic music practice, performance, and composition, anchored by but not limited to string band instruments and vernacular singing, buoyed by coffee and cocktails, all bookended by intimate concerts from Nickel Creek and Punch Brothers.The core faculty includes Thile's fellow Punch Brothers Chris Eldridge and Paul Kowert, along with Brittany Haas, Aoife O'Donovan, and Andrew Marlin. Additionally, there will be visits from an eclectic array of artists including Punch Brothers' Noam Pikelny, Madison Cunningham, Julian Lage, and Nickel Creek's Sara Watkins and Sean Watkins. Days will be spent immersed in instruction, discussion, and demonstration, while evenings will be devoted to performance—by faculty, guests, and campers—and jamming. There will also be optional morning and evening listening sessions, accompanied by coffee and cocktails respectively, where attendees will listen to and discuss iconic LPs with the instructors who selected them.For all the details and tickets to Chris Thile's Acousticamp, visit christhileacousticamp.com.



