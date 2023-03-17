Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 17/03/2023

Chicago Rapper Dreadrock Releases New Single "Bible"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Swervnation is thrilled to announce the release of Dreadrock's new single: Bible. Dreadrock's new single "Bible" reflects on faith and growing up in Chicago. Listen now on major streaming platforms.

Dreadrock, a musician from Chicago, is poised to release his newest single, "Bible," out now worldwide. The song is a raw and emotional exploration of the reference to the holy word in our lives, crafted by Dreadrock.

The new single will be available in all stores worldwide and is brought to you by Swervnation, a Chicago-based entertainment company that is committed to supporting local talent and bringing their music to a global audience.

Fans of Dreadrock's previous work can look forward to hearing his unique blend of hip-hop, rap, and R&B in "Bible." The single promises to be a powerful addition to Dreadrock's discography and a must-listen for fans of conscious and thought-provoking music.

With "Bible," Dreadrock is sure to once again showcase his exceptional songwriting skills and ability to connect with listeners on a personal and emotional level. Don't miss the release of "Bible" on March 17, 2023.

