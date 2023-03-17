|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Chicago Rapper Dreadrock Releases New Single "Bible"
Hot Songs Around The World
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
255 entries in 24 charts
Calm Down
Rema
452 entries in 22 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
493 entries in 26 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
206 entries in 26 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
212 entries in 22 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
254 entries in 22 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
637 entries in 26 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
340 entries in 23 charts
Most read news of the week
Fresh Off Her Lauded Top 14 Run On American Idol Indie Pop Singer-songwriter Ava Maybee Unleashes Her Most Raw, Edgy Track Yet With The High Anxiety Single "Puke"
TX Singer/Songwriter Ryan Hamilton Announces New April 28 Release Date For 'Haunted By The Holy Ghost'
Lenny Kravitz To Host And Perform At The 2023 "iHeartRadio Music Awards" Monday, March 27, Live On FOX