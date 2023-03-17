U2 Songs Of Surrender Out Now





The result is 40 new visual interpretations of U2's music - 40 stories by 40 creatives - to mark the release of Songs Of Surrender, a collection of 40 seminal U2 songs from across the band's catalogue, re-recorded and re-imagined for 2023.



Artists include Indian-born Tanima Mehrotra who documented her local skate crew in Mexico City who "embody the kind of freedom that comes with youthful curiosity"; Ben Elias, a director and cinematographer from New Zealand whose film is "a walking tour of Aotearoa starring my grandparents"; Alana O'Herlihy, a multidisciplinary photographer, director and mixed media artist who "…decided to take the very serious subject matter that Sunday Bloody Sunday is about, and juxtapose it with those coming of age moments for women, and that loss of innocence."; and Yanya Yatsuk, a U.S.-based Ukrainian-born photographer who wanted to "make something that told a story about love".



Each piece will be shared by the respective creator on their social media channels over the coming weeks, linked by the hashtag #U2SOS40.



The list of 40 artists includes:

Yana Yatsuk - Pride

Donte Colley -With or Without You

Actual Objects - Stories For Boys

Elle Johnson - Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses

Maddy Rotman - 11 O'Clock Tick Tock

Blu DeTiger - Desire

Alana O'Herlihy - Sunday Bloody Sunday

Ben

Goldmond Fong - Stay (Faraway, So Close)

Mitch DeQuilettes - Beautiful Day

Terry O'Connor / Benny



Dylan McGale - Red Hill Mining Town

Tanima Mehrotra - I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For

Sam Dameshek - City of Blinding Lights

Phil Berge - Electrical Storm

fromm.studio - Bad

Byron Spencer - Ordinary Love





Praise for Songs Of Surender:

"A stunning showcase of milestone moments and more." - CLASH

"More than just an acoustic greatest hits, the band's latest [album] is uniquely revealing and emotionally resonant." - ROLLING STONE

"What is left when you strip everything away? A voice raised in hope, togetherness, a song. Perfect!" - IRISH EXAMINER

"A reminder that …U2 have exceptional songs in their back catalogue" - TOP40-CHARTS

"U2 reworks past in thrilling 'Songs of Surrender'" - ASSOCIATED PRESS

"Four decades on, U2 is still redefining the parameters of their music." - ULTIMATE CLASSIC ROCK



Also released today in conjunction with Songs Of Surrender, a one-hour Zane Lowe interview special on Apple



Bono & The Edge: A Sort Of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman will premiere on Disney+. Directed by Academy Award®-winning filmmaker



Songs Of Surrender - a collection of 40 seminal U2 songs from across the band's catalogue, re-recorded and re-imagined for 2023 in sessions spanning the last two years, will be released in full on Friday 17th March. The first track to be made available from this brand new set of recordings is the anthemic "



Songs Of Surrender is curated and produced by The Edge and sees the band revisit some of the most celebrated songs of their 40+ year career, including "



The complete Songs Of Surrender track listing is:



Side 1 - The Edge

One

Where The

Stories For Boys

11 O'Clock Tick Tock

Out Of Control

Beautiful Day

Bad

Every Breaking Wave

Walk On (Ukraine)

Pride (In The Name Of Love)



Side 2 - Larry

Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses

Get Out Of Your Own Way

Stuck In A Moment You Can't Get Out Of

Red Hill Mining Town

Ordinary Love

Sometimes You Can't Make It On Your Own

Invisible

Dirty Day

The Miracle Of Joey Ramone

City Of Blinding Lights



Side 3 - Adam

Vertigo

I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For

Electrical Storm

The Fly

If God Will Send His Angels

Desire

Until The End Of The World

Song For Someone

All I Want Is You

Peace On Earth



Side 4 - Bono

With Or Without You

Stay

Sunday Bloody Sunday



Cedarwood Road

I Will Follow

Two Hearts Beat As One

Miracle Drug

The

40



Songs Of Surrender is available in the following formats: Full 40 track Digital; Limited Edition 40 track 2 x CD Hardback Deluxe; and Limited Edition 40 track 4 x Vinyl. Pre order now. 