Loreena Mckennitt Back To Her Early Roots This Summer - Announces Rare Appearances At Ontario Folk Festivals





She'll appear at the Goderich Celtic



These Ontario folk festival performances are rare occurrences for the international artist, who will be presenting 60-minute sets at each event, largely featuring her early repertoire of traditional Irish songs.

"It will be a bit like going back to 'touch the stone' performing some of these traditional songs which inspired me so many years ago. Besides, this is really in my backyard," says McKennitt. "I first began performing in folk clubs in Winnipeg and folk festivals are in my blood. I miss them terribly and am so looking forward to being a part of them again this summer."



McKennitt has also just announced she'll be touring 23 Northeast and Midwest U.S. cities this October and November during her The Visit Revisited Tour: The Next Chapter. It's been eight years since she last toured in America. The fall tour commemorates the 32nd anniversary of her life-altering, JUNO Award-winning album, The Visit which was released in Canada in 1991 and internationally in 1992 as she entered into a partnership with major international record company, Warner



At the summer folk festivals, McKennitt will be joined by special guests The Bookends, a Stratford-based Celtic band and several of their songs will also be included in the sets. The band also performed with her during December's eight-city Under A Winter's Moon Tour in Ontario. Members of the band - who have previously appeared at the Goderich Celtic

"To have this Canadian icon perform in the Gravenhurst Opera House that my Great-Great Grandfather had built is truly a full circle generational moment." said



McKennitt's eclectic Celtic blend of pop, folk and world music has sold over 14 million albums worldwide. Her recordings have achieved Gold, Platinum and multi-Platinum status in 15 countries on four continents. She has twice been nominated for a GRAMMY® Award and has won two JUNO Awards, as well as a Billboard International Achievement Award.



She has performed in some of the world's most-respected and historic concert venues, from Carnegie Hall to the famous Alhambra Palace in Granada, Spain and for dignitaries including the late



In addition to her musical career, McKennitt has been recognized for a number of noteworthy philanthropic initiatives, including:

The Cook-Rees Memorial Fund for Water Search and Safety

The Falstaff Family Centre

Honorary Colonel of the Royal Canadian Air Force



In 2004, McKennitt was awarded the Order of Canada and in 2013 was appointed Knight of the



2023 Schedule:

August 12 Goderich, ON Goderich Celtic

August 18 Owen Sound, ON Summerfolk

August 19 Gravenhurst, ON Muskoka

October 11 Portland, ME Merrill Auditorium

October 12 Burlington, VT Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

October 13 Concord, NH Capitol Center

October 14 Boston, MA Chevalier Theatre

October 15 Albany, NY The Egg

October 17 Rochester, NY Kodak Center Theater

October 19 New York, NY Town Hall

October 20 Philadelphia, PA Miller Theater

October 22 Norfolk, VA Chrysler Hall

October 23 Washington, DC Warner Theatre

October 24 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Theatre

October 26 Reading, PA Santander Performing Arts Center

October 27 Pittsburgh, PA The Carnegie of Homestead

October 28 Akron, OH Goodyear Theater

October 29 Grand Rapids, MI Devos Performance Hall

October 30 Ann Arbor, MI Michigan Theater

November 1 Columbus, OH Southern Theatre

November 2 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

November 3 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre

November 4 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre

November 5 Madison, WI Barrymore Theatre

November 7 Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theater

November 8 Minneapolis, MN

November Winnipeg, MB Venue to be announced

November Saskatoon, SK Venue to be announced

November Edmonton, AB Venue to be announced

November Calgary, AB Venue to be announced New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter and musician Loreena McKennitt - inducted earlier this month into the Canadian Songwriter's Hall of Fame - has announced she will be returning to her roots at three summer folk festivals, performing some of her early, most traditional Celtic songs.She'll appear at the Goderich Celtic Roots Festival on Saturday, Aug. 12, the Summerfolk Music and Crafts Festival in Owen Sound on Friday, Aug. 18, and the Muskoka Music Festival in Gravenhurst on Saturday, Aug. 19.These Ontario folk festival performances are rare occurrences for the international artist, who will be presenting 60-minute sets at each event, largely featuring her early repertoire of traditional Irish songs."It will be a bit like going back to 'touch the stone' performing some of these traditional songs which inspired me so many years ago. Besides, this is really in my backyard," says McKennitt. "I first began performing in folk clubs in Winnipeg and folk festivals are in my blood. I miss them terribly and am so looking forward to being a part of them again this summer."McKennitt has also just announced she'll be touring 23 Northeast and Midwest U.S. cities this October and November during her The Visit Revisited Tour: The Next Chapter. It's been eight years since she last toured in America. The fall tour commemorates the 32nd anniversary of her life-altering, JUNO Award-winning album, The Visit which was released in Canada in 1991 and internationally in 1992 as she entered into a partnership with major international record company, Warner Music Group. The Visit was the recording that propelled McKennitt onto the world stage, where she has comfortably remained ever since. The fall tour of 23 American cities will be followed by performances in Winnipeg, Regina, Calgary and Edmonton, with Canadian dates and times to be announced in the coming weeks.At the summer folk festivals, McKennitt will be joined by special guests The Bookends, a Stratford-based Celtic band and several of their songs will also be included in the sets. The band also performed with her during December's eight-city Under A Winter's Moon Tour in Ontario. Members of the band - who have previously appeared at the Goderich Celtic Roots Festival - are Errol Fischer on fiddle and banjo, Miriam Fischer on piano and accordion, Cait Watson on whistles and flute, Pete Watson on guitars and Romano DiNillo on Bodhran."To have this Canadian icon perform in the Gravenhurst Opera House that my Great-Great Grandfather had built is truly a full circle generational moment." said Miranda Mulholland founder and Artistic Director of the Muskoka Music Festival.McKennitt's eclectic Celtic blend of pop, folk and world music has sold over 14 million albums worldwide. Her recordings have achieved Gold, Platinum and multi-Platinum status in 15 countries on four continents. She has twice been nominated for a GRAMMY® Award and has won two JUNO Awards, as well as a Billboard International Achievement Award.She has performed in some of the world's most-respected and historic concert venues, from Carnegie Hall to the famous Alhambra Palace in Granada, Spain and for dignitaries including the late Queen Elizabeth II and His Majesty King Charles III, and other heads of state.In addition to her musical career, McKennitt has been recognized for a number of noteworthy philanthropic initiatives, including:The Cook-Rees Memorial Fund for Water Search and SafetyThe Falstaff Family CentreHonorary Colonel of the Royal Canadian Air ForceIn 2004, McKennitt was awarded the Order of Canada and in 2013 was appointed Knight of the National Order of Arts and Letters of the Republic of France.2023 Schedule:August 12 Goderich, ON Goderich Celtic Roots FestivalAugust 18 Owen Sound, ON Summerfolk Music and Crafts FestivalAugust 19 Gravenhurst, ON Muskoka Music FestivalOctober 11 Portland, ME Merrill AuditoriumOctober 12 Burlington, VT Flynn Center for the Performing ArtsOctober 13 Concord, NH Capitol CenterOctober 14 Boston, MA Chevalier TheatreOctober 15 Albany, NY The EggOctober 17 Rochester, NY Kodak Center TheaterOctober 19 New York, NY Town HallOctober 20 Philadelphia, PA Miller TheaterOctober 22 Norfolk, VA Chrysler HallOctober 23 Washington, DC Warner TheatreOctober 24 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie TheatreOctober 26 Reading, PA Santander Performing Arts CenterOctober 27 Pittsburgh, PA The Carnegie of Homestead Music HallOctober 28 Akron, OH Goodyear TheaterOctober 29 Grand Rapids, MI Devos Performance HallOctober 30 Ann Arbor, MI Michigan TheaterNovember 1 Columbus, OH Southern TheatreNovember 2 Cincinnati, OH Taft TheatreNovember 3 Indianapolis, IN Murat TheatreNovember 4 Chicago, IL Auditorium TheatreNovember 5 Madison, WI Barrymore TheatreNovember 7 Milwaukee, WI Pabst TheaterNovember 8 Minneapolis, MN State TheatreNovember Winnipeg, MB Venue to be announcedNovember Saskatoon, SK Venue to be announcedNovember Edmonton, AB Venue to be announcedNovember Calgary, AB Venue to be announced



