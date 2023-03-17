Loreena Mckennitt Back To Her Early Roots This Summer - Announces Rare Appearances At Ontario Folk Festivals

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Multi-award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter and musician Loreena McKennitt - inducted earlier this month into the Canadian Songwriter's Hall of Fame - has announced she will be returning to her roots at three summer folk festivals, performing some of her early, most traditional Celtic songs.
She'll appear at the Goderich Celtic Roots
Festival on Saturday, Aug. 12, the Summerfolk Music
and Crafts Festival in Owen Sound on Friday, Aug. 18, and the Muskoka Music
Festival in Gravenhurst on Saturday, Aug. 19.
These Ontario folk festival performances are rare occurrences for the international artist, who will be presenting 60-minute sets at each event, largely featuring her early repertoire of traditional Irish songs.
"It will be a bit like going back to 'touch the stone' performing some of these traditional songs which inspired me so many years ago. Besides, this is really in my backyard," says McKennitt. "I first began performing in folk clubs in Winnipeg and folk festivals are in my blood. I miss them terribly and am so looking forward to being a part of them again this summer."
McKennitt has also just announced she'll be touring 23 Northeast and Midwest U.S. cities this October and November during her The Visit Revisited Tour: The Next Chapter. It's been eight years since she last toured in America. The fall tour commemorates the 32nd anniversary of her life-altering, JUNO Award-winning album, The Visit which was released in Canada in 1991 and internationally in 1992 as she entered into a partnership with major international record company, Warner Music
Group. The Visit was the recording that propelled McKennitt onto the world stage, where she has comfortably remained ever since. The fall tour of 23 American cities will be followed by performances in Winnipeg, Regina, Calgary and Edmonton, with Canadian dates and times to be announced in the coming weeks.
At the summer folk festivals, McKennitt will be joined by special guests The Bookends, a Stratford-based Celtic band and several of their songs will also be included in the sets. The band also performed with her during December's eight-city Under A Winter's Moon Tour in Ontario. Members of the band - who have previously appeared at the Goderich Celtic Roots
Festival - are Errol Fischer on fiddle and banjo, Miriam Fischer on piano and accordion, Cait Watson on whistles and flute, Pete Watson on guitars and Romano DiNillo on Bodhran.
"To have this Canadian icon perform in the Gravenhurst Opera House that my Great-Great Grandfather had built is truly a full circle generational moment." said Miranda
Mulholland founder and Artistic Director
of the Muskoka Music
Festival.
McKennitt's eclectic Celtic blend of pop, folk and world music has sold over 14 million albums worldwide. Her recordings have achieved Gold, Platinum and multi-Platinum status in 15 countries on four continents. She has twice been nominated for a GRAMMY® Award and has won two JUNO Awards, as well as a Billboard International Achievement Award.
She has performed in some of the world's most-respected and historic concert venues, from Carnegie Hall to the famous Alhambra Palace in Granada, Spain and for dignitaries including the late Queen Elizabeth
II and His Majesty King Charles III, and other heads of state.
In addition to her musical career, McKennitt has been recognized for a number of noteworthy philanthropic initiatives, including:
The Cook-Rees Memorial Fund for Water Search and Safety
The Falstaff Family Centre
Honorary Colonel of the Royal Canadian Air Force
In 2004, McKennitt was awarded the Order of Canada and in 2013 was appointed Knight of the National
Order of Arts and Letters of the Republic of France.
2023 Schedule:
August 12 Goderich, ON Goderich Celtic Roots
Festival
August 18 Owen Sound, ON Summerfolk Music
and Crafts Festival
August 19 Gravenhurst, ON Muskoka Music
Festival
October 11 Portland, ME Merrill Auditorium
October 12 Burlington, VT Flynn Center for the Performing Arts
October 13 Concord, NH Capitol Center
October 14 Boston, MA Chevalier Theatre
October 15 Albany, NY The Egg
October 17 Rochester, NY Kodak Center Theater
October 19 New York, NY Town Hall
October 20 Philadelphia, PA Miller Theater
October 22 Norfolk, VA Chrysler Hall
October 23 Washington, DC Warner Theatre
October 24 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Theatre
October 26 Reading, PA Santander Performing Arts Center
October 27 Pittsburgh, PA The Carnegie of Homestead Music
Hall
October 28 Akron, OH Goodyear Theater
October 29 Grand Rapids, MI Devos Performance Hall
October 30 Ann Arbor, MI Michigan Theater
November 1 Columbus, OH Southern Theatre
November 2 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre
November 3 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre
November 4 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre
November 5 Madison, WI Barrymore Theatre
November 7 Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theater
November 8 Minneapolis, MN State
Theatre
November Winnipeg, MB Venue to be announced
November Saskatoon, SK Venue to be announced
November Edmonton, AB Venue to be announced
November Calgary, AB Venue to be announced