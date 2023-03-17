Chad Lawson Releases 'Drift' EP And A Special Duet With Pianist Gina Alice "Of Twilight Skies" (Sleep Rework) For World Sleep Day





Designed to gradually slow your heart rate as you listen from beginning to end, each song on the five-track EP slows by exactly 10 beats per minute - with the first song starting at 80 BPM and ending at an ideal 40 BPM as you gently drift to sleep. It's a peaceful and purposeful journey into a blissful sleep.



Says Chad of drift, "drift is the perfect album for those looking to drift off peacefully into dreamland. I've recreated five of my favorite pieces from my last recording, breathe, with a serene minimalist texture as each song progressively becomes slower in tempo, with an extra layer of softness and stillness added for your ultimate relaxation. May each note of this release carry you off to an oasis deep in dreamland, far away from reality."



The focus track off the EP, "with you (sleep rework)," is accompanied by a hypnotic visualizer that embodies the soothing spirit of drift.



In addition to drift,



Chad Lawson's album breathe marked the next chapter in a career that's consistently found the official Steinway artist at the top of the Classical Billboard charts and signing major sync deals for Chevrolet, IBM, Microsoft, and Delta Airlines commercials.



EP Tracklist:

irreplaceable (sleep rework)

the color of the sky (sleep rework)

fields of forever (sleep rework)

with you (sleep rework)

for such a gaze of wonder (sleep rework)



Canada / US East Coast Tour:

Mar 10: Québec City, QC - Palais Montcalm - Maison de la musique, Salle Roule Jobin (Solo Piano)

Mar 11: Toronto, ON - Jane Mallett Theatre, Toronto Centre for the Arts (Solo Piano)

Mar 16: Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts (String Trio)

Mar 18: Washington, DC - Washington Performing Arts (String Trio)

Mar 24: Auburn, AL - Auburn University (String Trio)

