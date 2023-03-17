Ludovico Einaudi Announces New Collection Undiscovered II





Walk (Phaeleh Remix) [In a Time lapse (Deluxe)] New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Friday 2nd June, Ground-breaking composer and pianist Ludovico Einaudi will release a new collection of hidden gems from his rich and extensive back catalogue. Following on from 2020's Vol 1, Undiscovered II contains tracks hand-picked from Ludovico, including tracks never before made available physically, including a new solo piano version of Experience, his globally beloved track. The first single "Bever" is out now and available to stream now.Of Undiscovered II, Einaudi says "When choosing music for Undiscovered in 2020 it was difficult deciding what to include and leave out. There were many tracks that in the end didn't make it onto the album, but I kept them in my notebook in case it was a project I could come back to. Thankfully we have. So here on Undiscovered Volume 2 are more tracks that I would like to invite you to listen to. I hope you enjoy them as much as I have enjoyed rediscovering them."Undiscovered II follows an outstanding 2022 for Einaudi, which saw the release of, Underwater, his first solo piano album in 20 years, which peaked in the top 20 in the Official UK Album Charts and became the UK's fastest-streamed classical album of all time. Underwater also marked Einaudi's 11th Classical #1 album. 2022 also became Einaudi's best year for streaming with 56% growth across all platforms racking up 550M streams and 2.8M followers on Spotify alone. Ludovico Einaudi has 6.8M monthly listeners on Spotify, which is more than Mozart (6.2M) and Chopin (6M). In addition to this, last year also saw Einaudi embark on a global tour, including 3 sold-out shows at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall. This came only months after 5 sold-out nights at the Eventim Apollo and Alexandra Palace.Ludovico Einaudi's Undiscovered II is released on Friday 2nd June via Decca Records/Universal Music and will be available on 2CD, 2LP, coloured LP, digital download and streaming.UNDISCOVERED II TRACKLISTING:CD TRACKLISTING:CD1:Lady Labyrinth [Nightbook (Exclusive)]Canzone Africana IV [I Giorni]Ascolta [Divenire (Deluxe Edition)]The Room [Cloudland]Julia [Eden Roc] Dolce Droga [Una Mattina]Laissez Moi En Paix [Diario Mali]Ascent - Day 4 [Seven Days Walking]Password [Eden Roc]CD2:Monday [Divenire (Deluxe Edition)]Song for Gavin [Elements (Deluxe)]Bever [In a Time Lapse]DNA [Una Mattina] Stella del mattino [I Giorni] Experience (Solo Piano)Limbo [I Giorni]Nuvole Nere [Una Mattina]Bella Notte [I Giorni]Walk (Phaeleh Remix) [In a Time lapse (Deluxe)]LP TRACKLISTING:SIDE ALady Labyrinth [Nightbook (Exclusive)]Canzone Africana IV [I Giorni]Ascolta [Divenire (Deluxe Edition)]The Room [Cloudland]SIDE BJulia [Eden Roc] Dolce Droga [Una Mattina]Laissez Moi En Paix [Diario Mali]Ascent - Day 4 [Seven Days Walking]Password [Eden Roc]SIDE CMonday [Divenire (Deluxe Edition)]Song for Gavin [Elements (Deluxe)]Bever [In a Time Lapse]DNA [Una Mattina]Limbo [I Giorni]SIDE D Experience (Solo Piano) Stella del mattino [I Giorni]Nuvole Nere [Una Mattina]Bella Notte [I Giorni]Walk (Phaeleh Remix) [In a Time lapse (Deluxe)]



