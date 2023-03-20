Crowder Tops Billboard's Hot Gospel Songs Chart With "God Really Loves Us"





In addition to topping the Hot Gospel Songs Chart, "God Really Loves Us" is also climbing the Christian radio charts, and it sits Top 10 this week on the Hot Christian Songs Chart. It is Crowder's third radio single from his 2021 album 'Milk & Honey,' with "Good God Almighty" and "In The House" both reaching the #1 spot at Christian





For more information, visit crowdermusic.com.



CROWDER ON TOUR:

Sat., Mar. 18 | Enterprise Center | St. Louis, MO

Sun., Mar. 19 | Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, IN

Mon., Mar. 20 | Wright

Sat., Mar. 25 | BOK Center | Tulsa, OK

Sun., Mar. 26 | United Supermarkets

Tues., Mar. 28 | Tucson

Wed., Mar. 29 | The UTEP Don Haskins Center | El Paso, TX

Fri., Mar. 31 | AT&T Center | San Antonio, TX

Fri., May 19 | Amp at Log Still | Gethsemane, KY

Sat., May 20 | JFest | Chattanooga, TN

Sat., Jun. 10 | Risefest | Sheldon, IA

Sat., Jun. 24 | Big Ticket Festival | Gaylord, MI

Sun., Jun. 25 | Coronado Performing Arts Center | Rockford, IL

Sat., Jul. 15 | Alive Festival | Mineral City, OH

Sat., Jul. 29 | Pepsi Concert Series | Hot Springs, AR

Sat., Aug. 5 | City On The Hill New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 5x GRAMMY-nominated artist Crowder earned the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot Gospel Songs Chart this week with "God Really Loves Us" featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music. This marks the first career chart-topping hit on this chart for Crowder, showcasing the genre-bending musician's unmatched versatility.In addition to topping the Hot Gospel Songs Chart, "God Really Loves Us" is also climbing the Christian radio charts, and it sits Top 10 this week on the Hot Christian Songs Chart. It is Crowder's third radio single from his 2021 album 'Milk & Honey,' with "Good God Almighty" and "In The House" both reaching the #1 spot at Christian Radio last year. The song was also nominated for Best Contemporary Christian Performance/Song at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Crowder is currently finishing his run as direct support for TobyMac's "Hits Deep Tour," which has remaining stops in St. Louis, Indianapolis and Tulsa before wrapping in San Antonio on March 31st. He'll also play multiple festivals this summer.For more information, visit crowdermusic.com.CROWDER ON TOUR:Sat., Mar. 18 | Enterprise Center | St. Louis, MOSun., Mar. 19 | Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, INMon., Mar. 20 | Wright State University Nutter Center | Dayton, OHSat., Mar. 25 | BOK Center | Tulsa, OKSun., Mar. 26 | United Supermarkets Arena | Lubbock, TXTues., Mar. 28 | Tucson Arena | Tucson, AZWed., Mar. 29 | The UTEP Don Haskins Center | El Paso, TXFri., Mar. 31 | AT&T Center | San Antonio, TXFri., May 19 | Amp at Log Still | Gethsemane, KYSat., May 20 | JFest | Chattanooga, TNSat., Jun. 10 | Risefest | Sheldon, IASat., Jun. 24 | Big Ticket Festival | Gaylord, MISun., Jun. 25 | Coronado Performing Arts Center | Rockford, ILSat., Jul. 15 | Alive Festival | Mineral City, OHSat., Jul. 29 | Pepsi Concert Series | Hot Springs, ARSat., Aug. 5 | City On The Hill Music Festival | Duluth, MN.



