Rising Country Star Warren Zeiders Releases New Single "Pretty Little Poison" With Official Music Video

*Denotes new date. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The rising country star Warren Zeiders shares new single "Pretty Little Poison" via Warner Records. Alongside the track, he announces the new upcoming EP, Pretty Little Poison (Sampler), to be released on April 14. Including "Pretty Little Poison," previous single "West Texas Weather," and two new tracks, the EP is a sampler of what's to come on Warren's forthcoming summer album.Led by Zeiders' powerful vocals, the stripped-down track illustrates a battle between head and heart. "This is my favorite song that I've ever written," says Zeiders. "Like a moth to a flame, this song is about being led into temptation between love and toxicity. Choosing something or someone that we ultimately know will hurt us in the end."Written by Jared Keim, Ryan Beaver and Warren Zeiders and produced by the GRAMMY Award-winning Ross Copperman, "Pretty Little Poison" arrives on the heels of vibrant single "West Texas Weather." As he continues to work on his anxiously awaited full-length debut for Warner Records, Zeiders has much more to come in 2023.The Pretty Little Poison Tour, Zeiders' biggest headline run to date, is currently underway. New dates have also been added across North America, including performances at Stagecoach, CMA Fest, and Faster Horses Festival. Tickets are available HERE. Full list of dates below.In 2022, 717 Tapes: The Album notably collected all of Zeiders' critically acclaimed 717 Tapes singles, EP tracks and a few new songs in a single package, including his recently released "Up To No Good" and "One Hell Of An Angel," propelling him to the next chapter of his career and cementing the 717 Tapes legacy. He also made his Grand Ole Opry debut in the Summer of 2022—a rite of passage for country's best and brightest. The 23-year-old burst onto the country music scene only a few years ago, emerging as one of the genre's fastest rising success stories in recent history, garnering over 1.4 billion views on TikTok and leading People Magazine to observe "Warren Zeiders is a 'Wild Horse' who sings about "the truth.'"2023 Pretty Little Poison Tour Dates:Mar 30 Peoria, IL Crusens Farmington RoadMar 31 Rosemont, IL Joe's LiveApr 01 Milwaukee, WI The Rave / Eagles ClubApr 06 Cincinnati, OH Bogart'sApr 07 Rootstown, OH The Dusty ArmadilloApr 08 Grand Rapids, MI The IntersectionApr 13 Des Moines, IA Wooly'sApr 14 Columbia, MO The Blue NoteApr 15 Lawrence, KS The GranadaApr 21 Denver, CO Grizzly RoseApr 22 Salt Lake City, UT The ComplexApr 23 Boise, ID Knitting Factory Concert HouseApr 26 Reno, NV Cargo Concert HallApr 27 Santa Cruz, CA CatalystApr 28 Sacramento, CA Ace of SpadesApr 30 Indio, CA Stagecoach FestivalMay 26 Roanoke, VA Dr. Pepper Park at The BridgesMay 27 Columbus, OH Buckeye Country SuperfestJun 02 Panama City Beach, FL Gulf Coast JamJun 03 Glencoe, AL BASHI in the Bend*Jun 08 Nashville, TN CMA Festival*Jun 10 Clinton, IA Tailgate n' TallboysJun 15 Valparaiso, IN Central Plaza Park*Jun 16 North Lawrence, OH Country FestJun 17 Bloomington, IL Tailgate n' TallboysJun 22 Wichita, KS The Cotillion*Jun 23 Sioux Falls, SD The District*Jun 24 Clearwater, NE Clearwater RodeoJul 06 Fort Loramie, OH Country ConcertJul 07 Independence, IA Buchanan County Fairgrounds & CampgroundsJul 13 Arnolds Park, IA Captain's Getaway*Jul 14 West Salem, WI Country BoomJul 15 Brooklyn, MI Faster Horses FestivalJul 27 Three Forks, MT Headwaters Country JamJul 29 Wahoo, NE Saunders County Fairgrounds*Aug 04 Sweet Home, OR Oregon Jamboree Music FestivalAug 05 George, WA Watershed FestivalAug 10 Great Falls, MT The Newberry*Aug 11 Jerome, ID Jerome County Fair & Rodeo*Aug 12 Grand Junction, CO Warehouse 25 Sixty-Five*Aug 18 Jordan, NY Kegs Canalside*Aug 19 Montreal, QC Lasso Festival 2023*Aug 31 Dewey Beach, DE Bottle & Cork*Sep 02 Meshoppen, PA Kiwanis Wyoming County Fair**Denotes new date.



