The Chemical Brothers Release New Single And Music Video "No Reason"





No Reason has also been mastered in Dolby ATMOS by Giles



The single will also be available as a limited edition red vinyl 12 inch with a previously unreleased b-side track All Of A Sudden. Pre order Now (17th March), available 28th April 2023.



No Reason is the first new music released by The



The



March

Sat 25th Estéreo Picnic, Bogotá, Colombia



April

Fri 14th Coachella, Indio, USA

Sun 16th

Tue 18th WAMU Theater, Seattle, USA

Fri 21st Coachella, Indio, USA



May

Sat 20th Mallorca Live Festival, Mallorca, Spain



June

Fri 2nd NorthSide, Aarhus, Denmark

Fri 9th Best Kept Secret, Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands

Sat 17th Isle of Wight Festival, UK

Wed 21st Musgrave Park Cork, Ireland

Thu 29th Provinssirock Festival, Seinäjoki, Finland



July

Thu 6th Bilbao BBK Live, Bilbao, Spain

Sat 8th AMA

Fri 21th Electric Castle, Cluj, Romania

Sun 23th Lucca Summer Festival, Lucca, Italy



August

Fri 4th Wilderness Festival, Oxfordshire, UK

Sat 12th FEST Festival, Chorzów, Poland

Fri 18th Cabaret Vert, Charleville-Mézières, France

Sat 26th Rock En Seine, Saint-Cloud, France



September

Sat 9th The Bay Series, Cardiff, UK



Reviews of recent Chemical Brothers' live shows:

"Their show is a spectacular assault on both the ears and eyes, leveraging their commitment and desire to pair cinematic visuals with anthems which will live on for decades to come." NME

"The



The multi platinum selling, multi award winning duo are unarguably one of the most influential electronic acts of all time. Across three decades and on their nine massively acclaimed albums, they have smashed through genres and boundaries with pioneering music, their stunning videos and their mind bending live shows. They have sold over 13 million albums (reaching No 1 in the UK six times) and close to 20 million singles and their tracks have been streamed over 3 billion times.

Stage and lighting design on all New York, NY (Top40 Charts) he Chemical Brothers - one of the most successful bands in the history of electronic music - return with a new single. A highlight of the Grammy Award-winning band's recent live shows and DJ sets, No Reason is unmistakable and irresistible, built from a cascading melody, a heavy acid riff and a snare roll that rattles like a military tattoo. The track comes with a surreal 'Neon Marching Band' video directed by long-time collaborators Smith and Lyall and choreographed and performed by Gecko Theatre that will be familiar to anyone who saw one of the band's incredible 2022 festival appearances.No Reason has also been mastered in Dolby ATMOS by Giles Martin at Abbey Road Studios. Martin has previously overseen the remastering of The Beatles back catalogue.The single will also be available as a limited edition red vinyl 12 inch with a previously unreleased b-side track All Of A Sudden. Pre order Now (17th March), available 28th April 2023.No Reason is the first new music released by The Chemical Brothers since 2021's The Darkness That You Fear. The band are currently working on the follow up to 2019's hugely acclaimed album No Geography.The Chemical Brothers are set to play a series of festival headlines across the globe this year. Catch their much lauded, mind bending live show at:MarchSat 25th Estéreo Picnic, Bogotá, ColombiaAprilFri 14th Coachella, Indio, USASun 16th Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, USATue 18th WAMU Theater, Seattle, USAFri 21st Coachella, Indio, USAMaySat 20th Mallorca Live Festival, Mallorca, SpainJuneFri 2nd NorthSide, Aarhus, DenmarkFri 9th Best Kept Secret, Hilvarenbeek, NetherlandsSat 17th Isle of Wight Festival, UKWed 21st Musgrave Park Cork, IrelandThu 29th Provinssirock Festival, Seinäjoki, FinlandJulyThu 6th Bilbao BBK Live, Bilbao, SpainSat 8th AMA Music Festival, Romano D'Ezzelino, ItalyFri 21th Electric Castle, Cluj, RomaniaSun 23th Lucca Summer Festival, Lucca, ItalyAugustFri 4th Wilderness Festival, Oxfordshire, UKSat 12th FEST Festival, Chorzów, PolandFri 18th Cabaret Vert, Charleville-Mézières, FranceSat 26th Rock En Seine, Saint-Cloud, FranceSeptemberSat 9th The Bay Series, Cardiff, UKReviews of recent Chemical Brothers' live shows:"Their show is a spectacular assault on both the ears and eyes, leveraging their commitment and desire to pair cinematic visuals with anthems which will live on for decades to come." NME"The Chemical Brothers brought mayhem & merriment in equal measure… (playing) wild music that managed to sound futuristic a quarter of a century after some of it was released." The TelegraphThe multi platinum selling, multi award winning duo are unarguably one of the most influential electronic acts of all time. Across three decades and on their nine massively acclaimed albums, they have smashed through genres and boundaries with pioneering music, their stunning videos and their mind bending live shows. They have sold over 13 million albums (reaching No 1 in the UK six times) and close to 20 million singles and their tracks have been streamed over 3 billion times.Stage and lighting design on all Chemical Brothers dates by the band's long term collaborators Smith & Lyall (@smithandlyall).



