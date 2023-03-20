Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 20/03/2023

The Chemical Brothers Release New Single And Music Video "No Reason"

The Chemical Brothers Release New Single And Music Video "No Reason"

Hot Songs Around The World

Flowers
Miley Cyrus
219 entries in 26 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
218 entries in 22 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
263 entries in 24 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
645 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
461 entries in 22 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
499 entries in 26 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
261 entries in 22 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
345 entries in 23 charts
Wildberry Lillet
Nina Chuba
187 entries in 7 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) he Chemical Brothers - one of the most successful bands in the history of electronic music - return with a new single. A highlight of the Grammy Award-winning band's recent live shows and DJ sets, No Reason is unmistakable and irresistible, built from a cascading melody, a heavy acid riff and a snare roll that rattles like a military tattoo. The track comes with a surreal 'Neon Marching Band' video directed by long-time collaborators Smith and Lyall and choreographed and performed by Gecko Theatre that will be familiar to anyone who saw one of the band's incredible 2022 festival appearances.

No Reason has also been mastered in Dolby ATMOS by Giles Martin at Abbey Road Studios. Martin has previously overseen the remastering of The Beatles back catalogue.

The single will also be available as a limited edition red vinyl 12 inch with a previously unreleased b-side track All Of A Sudden. Pre order Now (17th March), available 28th April 2023.

No Reason is the first new music released by The Chemical Brothers since 2021's The Darkness That You Fear. The band are currently working on the follow up to 2019's hugely acclaimed album No Geography.

The Chemical Brothers are set to play a series of festival headlines across the globe this year. Catch their much lauded, mind bending live show at:

March
Sat 25th Estéreo Picnic, Bogotá, Colombia

April
Fri 14th Coachella, Indio, USA
Sun 16th Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, USA
Tue 18th WAMU Theater, Seattle, USA
Fri 21st Coachella, Indio, USA

May
Sat 20th Mallorca Live Festival, Mallorca, Spain

June
Fri 2nd NorthSide, Aarhus, Denmark
Fri 9th Best Kept Secret, Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands
Sat 17th Isle of Wight Festival, UK
Wed 21st Musgrave Park Cork, Ireland
Thu 29th Provinssirock Festival, Seinäjoki, Finland

July
Thu 6th Bilbao BBK Live, Bilbao, Spain
Sat 8th AMA Music Festival, Romano D'Ezzelino, Italy
Fri 21th Electric Castle, Cluj, Romania
Sun 23th Lucca Summer Festival, Lucca, Italy

August
Fri 4th Wilderness Festival, Oxfordshire, UK
Sat 12th FEST Festival, Chorzów, Poland
Fri 18th Cabaret Vert, Charleville-Mézières, France
Sat 26th Rock En Seine, Saint-Cloud, France

September
Sat 9th The Bay Series, Cardiff, UK

Reviews of recent Chemical Brothers' live shows:
"Their show is a spectacular assault on both the ears and eyes, leveraging their commitment and desire to pair cinematic visuals with anthems which will live on for decades to come." NME
"The Chemical Brothers brought mayhem & merriment in equal measure… (playing) wild music that managed to sound futuristic a quarter of a century after some of it was released." The Telegraph

The multi platinum selling, multi award winning duo are unarguably one of the most influential electronic acts of all time. Across three decades and on their nine massively acclaimed albums, they have smashed through genres and boundaries with pioneering music, their stunning videos and their mind bending live shows. They have sold over 13 million albums (reaching No 1 in the UK six times) and close to 20 million singles and their tracks have been streamed over 3 billion times.
Stage and lighting design on all Chemical Brothers dates by the band's long term collaborators Smith & Lyall (@smithandlyall).






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0155399 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0020675659179688 secs