The Chemical Brothers Release New Single And Music Video "No Reason"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
he Chemical Brothers
- one of the most successful bands in the history of electronic music - return with a new single. A highlight of the Grammy Award-winning band's recent live shows and DJ sets, No Reason is unmistakable and irresistible, built from a cascading melody, a heavy acid riff and a snare roll that rattles like a military tattoo. The track comes with a surreal 'Neon Marching Band' video directed by long-time collaborators Smith and Lyall and choreographed and performed by Gecko Theatre that will be familiar to anyone who saw one of the band's incredible 2022 festival appearances.
No Reason has also been mastered in Dolby ATMOS by Giles Martin
at Abbey Road Studios. Martin
has previously overseen the remastering of The Beatles
back catalogue.
The single will also be available as a limited edition red vinyl 12 inch with a previously unreleased b-side track All Of A Sudden. Pre order Now (17th March), available 28th April 2023.
No Reason is the first new music released by The Chemical Brothers
since 2021's The Darkness
That You Fear. The band are currently working on the follow up to 2019's hugely acclaimed album No Geography.
The Chemical Brothers
are set to play a series of festival headlines across the globe this year. Catch
their much lauded, mind bending live show at:
March
Sat 25th Estéreo Picnic, Bogotá, Colombia
April
Fri 14th Coachella, Indio, USA
Sun 16th Santa Barbara
Bowl, Santa
Barbara, USA
Tue 18th WAMU Theater, Seattle, USA
Fri 21st Coachella, Indio, USA
May
Sat 20th Mallorca Live Festival, Mallorca, Spain
June
Fri 2nd NorthSide, Aarhus, Denmark
Fri 9th Best Kept Secret, Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands
Sat 17th Isle of Wight Festival, UK
Wed 21st Musgrave Park Cork, Ireland
Thu 29th Provinssirock Festival, Seinäjoki, Finland
July
Thu 6th Bilbao BBK Live, Bilbao, Spain
Sat 8th AMA Music
Festival, Romano D'Ezzelino, Italy
Fri 21th Electric Castle, Cluj, Romania
Sun 23th Lucca Summer Festival, Lucca, Italy
August
Fri 4th Wilderness Festival, Oxfordshire, UK
Sat 12th FEST Festival, Chorzów, Poland
Fri 18th Cabaret Vert, Charleville-Mézières, France
Sat 26th Rock En Seine, Saint-Cloud, France
September
Sat 9th The Bay Series, Cardiff, UK
Reviews of recent Chemical Brothers' live shows:
"Their show is a spectacular assault on both the ears and eyes, leveraging their commitment and desire to pair cinematic visuals with anthems which will live on for decades to come." NME
"The Chemical Brothers
brought mayhem & merriment in equal measure… (playing) wild music that managed to sound futuristic a quarter of a century after some of it was released." The Telegraph
The multi platinum selling, multi award winning duo are unarguably one of the most influential electronic acts of all time. Across three decades and on their nine massively acclaimed albums, they have smashed through genres and boundaries with pioneering music, their stunning videos and their mind bending live shows. They have sold over 13 million albums (reaching No 1 in the UK six times) and close to 20 million singles and their tracks have been streamed over 3 billion times.
Stage and lighting design on all Chemical Brothers
dates by the band's long term collaborators Smith & Lyall (@smithandlyall).