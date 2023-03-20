Wendy Rae Fowler's Latest Single "Quiet Sounds In A Dark Hole" From BBC Documentary Flicker + Pulse Score





Wendy Rae Fowler's latest single, "Quiet Sounds in a Dark Hole" from her acclaimed BBC score for the 2017 documentary film A Year In An English Garden : Flicker+ Pulse is out today on all digital services via Ghost Rhythm Records.This is the third single from the composer to be released after tracks "Goo" (February 17) & "Vertical Rainbows" (March 3) in anticipation of her March 31st release of her score."Quiet Sounds in a Dark Hole," possibly my favorite track from Flicker+Pulse, is a special collaboration with award winning British sound artist Ray Lee, " said Wendy Rae Fowler. "The idea originated from an accidental recording of Lee's 'Chorus', during an installation outside my studio. 'Chorus' is a monumental installation of kinetic sound sculptures that look like something from War of the Worlds, and produces trance-inducing, omnipresent, other-worldly sounds"Primarily known for her work in We Fell to Earth, as a solo artist, and with bands like Earthlings?, Queens of the Stone Age and Mark Lanegan, this is Fowler's first score to be released. It is part of a trilogy with Director Brian McClave that includes another documentary Clay+Bone (narrated by best-selling author Will Self) set for release later this year.




