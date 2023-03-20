Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 20/03/2023

Finnish Experimental Singer-Pianist Amelouk Releases Her Intimate New EP 'Solar Wind'

Finnish Experimental Singer-Pianist Amelouk Releases Her Intimate New EP 'Solar Wind'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Amelouk is mysterious and haunting, music pulled up from a sea of dreams. Its name comes from the Finnish word for death, kuolema, read backwards. The music has an experimental quality and refuses to squeeze into a genre. Olga Vähä-Piikkiö is the mind behind Amelouk. She was a seasick marine physicist before turning her full attention to music.

"Solar Wind" is Amelouk's second acoustic EP following "..Like a Shroud". It is another grouping of old and new music, some of it stored in silence for years. The songs weave their own worlds with unusual harmonies and intricate tensions. Recorded in January 2023 at Lammaskallion Audio in Järvenpää and Studio Oodi in Helsinki, the main instruments are piano and voice. Also clarinet, droning sounds and light percussions are occasionally featured on the EP.

Music and lyrics: Olga Vähä-Piikkiö
Vocals, piano, clarinet, percussions, drones: Olga Vähä-Piikkiö
Mixing and production: Olga Vähä-Piikkiö
Mastering: Juha Kapiainen, Harjun
Studio Cover art: Olga Vähä-Piikkiö
Photography and editing: Olga Vähä-Piikkiö
Piano and main vocals recorded in Lammaskallion Audio, Järvenpää, Finland, in January 2023 by Olga Vähä-Piikkiö
Clarinet and backing vocals recorded at Studio Oodi, Helsinki, Finland, in January 2023 by Olga Vähä-Piikkiö
https://www.amelouk.com/






