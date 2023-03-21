MILCK Debuts Emotive New Single "Metamorphosis"





To learn about Somebody's Beloved, visit: https://www.somebodysbeloved.com/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer-songwriter, producer and advocate MILCK debuts her new single "Metamorphosis," an emotive song of personal transformation. " Metamorphosis " is a delicate, yet powerful portrait of overcoming life's challenges, featuring MILCK on vocals and piano, with a timeless arrangement composed by Dave Eggar (Coldplay, H.E.R.). The song was co-written by Dan Wilson of Semisonic, Ben Antelis, Jen Adan, who wrote Blake Shelton's #1 song "She Wouldn't be Gone," and co-produced by MILCK and Stefan Lit.MILCK shares, "This song was born during a time of tremendous transformation in my personal and professional life. I knew that there were old parts of me and my habits that I had to release in order to become weightless enough to ascend to the next chapter of life. I hope this song gives listeners hope and strength as they each navigate their own process of transformation."The new single follows MILCK's recent release "Slow," a meditative song that was featured as part of the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center's new project Bravespace, a compilation of original songs, sounds and meditations created by Asian American women and non-binary artists and musicians on a journey of reflection, mindfulness and collective healing.MILCK recently participated in TIME's Women of the Year Summit and Vital Voices' annual Global Mentoring Walk with Diane Von Furstenberg and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and Human Rights Activist Nadia Murad. In 2022, MILCK made waves with the prevalent recent protest song "We Won't Go Back" with BIIANCO, GRAMMY-winner Autumn Rowe, and Ani DiFranco, as a direct response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The year also marked the 5-year-anniversary since MILCK found worldwide success with her song "Quiet" during the 2017 Women's March, where her acapella performance with 25 strangers was captured by a cell phone and went viral. "Quiet" was named Billboard's No.1 Protest Song and selected for NPR's American Anthem Series.MILCK uses her artistic platform for the advancement of social change. She taps into the emotional pulse of important cultural movements and creates art in collaboration with underrepresented communities. MILCK has established the Somebody's Beloved Fund to use her music to generate over $100K in resources for ten grassroots beneficiaries that build power around racial and gender healing.MILCK's songs have been featured as the soundtrack to P&G's 2018 Winter Olympics campaign, Secret's National 2019 Campaign, and on Grey's Anatomy, Blacklist, Lucifer, Pretty Little Liars, Riverdale, Netflix's Marco Polo, Mother Land, CBS's Asian American Heritage Month, and more. In addition to her own songs, MILCK enjoys writing and producing songs of empowerment for others like "Mystery of Me" for Phillipa Soo, "Shh" by Linying, and " Stardust " for John Legend.This year, MILCK is releasing her first independent album.To learn about Somebody's Beloved, visit: https://www.somebodysbeloved.com/



