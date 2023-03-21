DJ & Platinum Producer DJ Vudu Spellz Release New Single 'Sex Your Troubles Away'



DJ Vudu Spellz has produced numerous #1 billboard chart-topping albums and has been blessed to receive two (2) platinum plaques in his first official year as a freshman in the recording industry.



DJ Vudu Spellz has been producing and recording since 1994 but some of DJ Vudu Spellz's recent NRA projects include Ludacris, Jamie Foxx, Chingy, R.Kelly, Do Or Die, Shawnna, Reuben Studdard, Montell Jordan, Cece Peniston and a host of others. Vudu has also done voice-overs for promos and commercials for TVT Records which aired on BET Awards Show and a recent radio ad for the PBS tv series "Fight The Power" executive produced and hosted by hip hop icon Chuck D from the iconic hip hop group Public Enemy.



DJ Vudu Spellz's New Orleans Gumbo-like style uniquely blends Dirty South, Midwest, East, and West Coast hip-hop. DJ Vudu Spellz produces and spins Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop, Top 40, and a taste of many other genres of music making him one of the most versatile producers to hit the market.



DJ Vudu Spellz current projects include the DGE/Universal release of his song collaboration "Sex Your Troubles Away" featuring new artist M-Status and guitarist Fretty Brown along with the music video introducing his daughter, artist, and songwriter Nasia.



He is also working on current projects with his son, producer DJ J Legacy, featuring new up-and-coming artists Daiyon, Ivy Shades, 9-year-old hip hop phenomenon Lil



And last but not least Vudu is a strong believer in giving back to the community and is part of several foundations and outreach programs that support and uplift the youth including the Taking Back The Block Foundation (Las Vegas) founded and created by a close friend and business associate Robert Strawder that includes the Hip Hop Entrepreneurship Program and the McCarty Legacy Foundation located in DJ Vudu Spellz's home town of Kankakee, IL co-founded by his mother Christine McCarty Booker.







