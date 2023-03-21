New Video From Amon Tobin's Shy1 For Stone Giants "Metropole" Out Now Is Second In A Series Of Videos



"Metropole" presents an uneasy vision of the future where an uncannily human figure wrought from stone delivers an unnerving performance from an observation laboratory made by a higher intelligence.



Amon Tobin's new visual arts alias Shy1 has been making use of technologies that are refreshingly unrelated to AI, quietly turning out spectacular visuals incorporating photography and animation as trailers for releases on Amon Tobin's label Nomark for some time.



February 2023 saw an expansion into short films with the release of the ominous beauty of "Hole In The Ground" and now a remarkable video for the Stone Giants song "Metropole".



"Metropole" is taken from Stone Giants' widely acclaimed album West Coast Love Stories - https://stonegiants.bandcamp.com/album/west-coast-love-stories



"Haunting animation from the studio of the revered sound sculptor." - Top40-Charts.com



"Love it." - Tom Ravenscroft, BBC



"Beautiful and deeply unsettling." - Relix



"West Coast Love Stories is impossible to pin down… this unexpected treat." - 4/5 KERRANG!



"Love it." - Juno Daily



"Yet another breath-taking electronic soul record… Thrilling" - Trebuchet



"These are gorgeous, endlessly intriguing musical tapestries that reveal intoxicating new charms with each listen" - PROG New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nomark are pleased to announce the second in a series of video films being released through 2023."Metropole" presents an uneasy vision of the future where an uncannily human figure wrought from stone delivers an unnerving performance from an observation laboratory made by a higher intelligence.Amon Tobin's new visual arts alias Shy1 has been making use of technologies that are refreshingly unrelated to AI, quietly turning out spectacular visuals incorporating photography and animation as trailers for releases on Amon Tobin's label Nomark for some time.February 2023 saw an expansion into short films with the release of the ominous beauty of "Hole In The Ground" and now a remarkable video for the Stone Giants song "Metropole"."Metropole" is taken from Stone Giants' widely acclaimed album West Coast Love Stories - https://stonegiants.bandcamp.com/album/west-coast-love-stories"Haunting animation from the studio of the revered sound sculptor." - Top40-Charts.com"Love it." - Tom Ravenscroft, BBC Radio 6 Music"Beautiful and deeply unsettling." - Relix"West Coast Love Stories is impossible to pin down… this unexpected treat." - 4/5 KERRANG!"Love it." - Juno Daily"Yet another breath-taking electronic soul record… Thrilling" - Trebuchet"These are gorgeous, endlessly intriguing musical tapestries that reveal intoxicating new charms with each listen" - PROG



