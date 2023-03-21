White Bear Presents Game On: Music For Video Games With The Support Of BMI





Nami Melumad is an Israeli-Dutch film composer, based in Los Angeles, California. Her scoring credits include over 140 projects in a wide range of genres, most notably Marvel's Thor: Love & Thunder, (which she co-scored with Michael Giacchino), Netflix's The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, and the Paramount+ Series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as well as Star Trek: Prodigy, making her the first female composer for the Star Trek franchise. She also scored Disney's Far from the Tree, the HBO Max comedy, An American Pickle, starring Seth Rogen, the Amazon thriller-drama series, Absentia, starring Stana Katic, and EA's VR video game Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond. Other projects include the Oscar® winning documentary short, Colette, which she composed music for, and Amazon's Borat Subsequent MovieFilm, for which she arranged and wrote additional music. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Video Game music is the ear worm that all gamers love to have stuck in their heads. From iconic themes to emotionally wrought experiences, music in games heightens the players experience to whole new levels. GRAMMY-nominated Austin Wintory (Journey, Aliens: Fireteam Elite), BAFTA-winning Garry Schyman (Bioshock Franchise), and award-winning Nami Melumad (Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond) will speak to their experiences of writing music for video games and where they draw inspiration from. These composers will speak to how they collaborate with the game developers to make it the best audio experience for fans around the world. The panel will be moderated by Chandler Poling of White Bear PR. This panel is supported by BMI.WHAT: WHITE BEAR PR GAME ON: MUSIC FOR VIDEO GAMESWHEN: Sunday March 26th, 2023TIME: 2:00PMWHERE: Anaheim Convention Center, Room 207800 W Katella Ave.Anaheim, CA 92802Austin Wintory (a.wintory)Austin Wintory has built his career on exploring and curiosity. He began his obsession with composing back when he was ten years old, when he discovered Jerry Goldsmith's scores to Patton and A Patch of Blue. In March 2012, the PlayStation3 game Journey was released, after three years of work. The game instantly became Sony's fastest-selling PlayStation title, and the soundtrack album debuted on the Billboard charts higher than any original score in gaming history. In December 2012, more history was made when it was announced that Journey had become the first-ever Grammy-nominated videogame score. In 2022, he released Traveler - A Journey Symphony, a reimagining of his original Journey score, newly arranged and freshly recorded at Abbey Road.Garry Schyman (schymusica)BAFTA-winning composer Garry Schyman is one of the world's most celebrated voices in video game music as evidenced by his award-winning scores to the BioShock game series, as well as dozens of hit games, films, and television productions. Schyman has most notably given the universe of BioShock (including BioShock 2 and BioShock Infinite) its musical identity, scoring the hugely successful game series with a blend of haunting beauty and terrifying unease. He paid playful homage to '50s sci-fi with his score for the 2005 game Destroy All Humans! (followed by two sequels), accelerated the heartbeat in action games like Resistance: Retribution and Dante's Inferno, and gave a nod to the hypnotic style of Bernard Herrmann in the mystery game Voyeur. He has been in the fantasy world of Tolkien for the adventure game Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and its sequel Middle-earth: Shadow of War.Nami Melumad (namicomposer)Nami Melumad is an Israeli-Dutch film composer, based in Los Angeles, California. Her scoring credits include over 140 projects in a wide range of genres, most notably Marvel's Thor: Love & Thunder, (which she co-scored with Michael Giacchino), Netflix's The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, and the Paramount+ Series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as well as Star Trek: Prodigy, making her the first female composer for the Star Trek franchise. She also scored Disney's Far from the Tree, the HBO Max comedy, An American Pickle, starring Seth Rogen, the Amazon thriller-drama series, Absentia, starring Stana Katic, and EA's VR video game Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond. Other projects include the Oscar® winning documentary short, Colette, which she composed music for, and Amazon's Borat Subsequent MovieFilm, for which she arranged and wrote additional music.



