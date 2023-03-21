Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 21/03/2023

Montreal's Dead Alright (The Solo Project Of Brand New Lungs Frontman Louis-Charles Berthiaume) Unveils New Single "Dust Falls"

Hot Songs Around The World

Flowers
Miley Cyrus
223 entries in 26 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
222 entries in 22 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
267 entries in 24 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
649 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
465 entries in 22 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
503 entries in 26 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
265 entries in 22 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
349 entries in 23 charts
Wildberry Lillet
Nina Chuba
191 entries in 7 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Montreal's Dead Alright (the solo project of Brand New Lungs/ Never Hit Again frontman Louis-Charles Berthiaume) has released the new single "Dust Falls" the next in line in a series of new songs that will be released throughout 2023.

The track is upbeat and catchy -- a fun but profound rager about loss, grief and moving on!
Dust Falls is an upbeat and catchy track, a fun but profound rager about loss, grief and moving on that is now available via Thousand Islands Records.

"An undeniable cut of late '90s skate punk that will appeal to fans of bands like A Wilhelm Scream, Millencolin, No Use For A Name."- Versus Machine






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0152450 secs // 4 () queries in 0.001990795135498 secs