Montreal's Dead Alright (The Solo Project Of Brand New Lungs Frontman Louis-Charles Berthiaume) Unveils New Single "Dust Falls"

"An undeniable cut of late '90s skate punk that will appeal to fans of bands like A Wilhelm Scream, Millencolin, No Use For A Name."- Versus Machine New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Montreal's Dead Alright (the solo project of Brand New Lungs/ Never Hit Again frontman Louis-Charles Berthiaume) has released the new single "Dust Falls" the next in line in a series of new songs that will be released throughout 2023.The track is upbeat and catchy -- a fun but profound rager about loss, grief and moving on!Dust Falls is an upbeat and catchy track, a fun but profound rager about loss, grief and moving on that is now available via Thousand Islands Records."An undeniable cut of late '90s skate punk that will appeal to fans of bands like A Wilhelm Scream, Millencolin, No Use For A Name."- Versus Machine



