Ireland's No 1 Selling Artist Eimear Releases Powerful New Single 'I Am Woman'

www.speakupsingout.ie New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Eimear Crehan is delighted to release the first new single since the release of her last album in 2022. This brand new track 'I AM WOMAN' is a powerful anthem featuring a 22 piece female choir and was released on International Womens Day, March 8th 2023. It went to no.1 in the Irish itunes charts and has been very warmly received with national radio play and media coverage. This deeply moving, passionate and powerful song takes the listener on a fabulous journey through all the nuances that are involved in the human experience and the choir add so much to that listening experience.Eimear is well known for her incredible lyrics and story telling and this song is no different. She wrote this for a friend, Dearbhla Mescal, who is going through some treatment, about how inspiring this friend was, standing in her power while being so vulnerable and encouraging others to stand with her and not look away. The song encapsulates so much about the strength of women, its such a strong poignant and beautiful message. With fantastic vocals, top notch instrumentation, fabulous production and finish, this song needs to be heard by the world! The music video is receiving great attention on youtube with lots of fanstastic feedback. It can be watched here: I am Woman - Eimear - YouTubeEimear is currently touring with Jack Lukeman and has enjoyed lots of fantastic shows over the past while, including a stellar performance at the 3 Arena in November. With a fantastic line up of gigs ahead of her this year including a spring tour, festival bookings and a trip to New York later in the year, Eimear is really enjoying being back on tour in 2023. With her past two albums Scars and Quiver amassing over 100k streams on spotify and with her strong online presence and community support, Eimear has a lot to offer the Irish music scene, she is a force to be reckoned with.When she's not writing, recording and touring....• She works extensively with choirs and has provided choirs for touring artists like Jack L, The Riptide Movement, Wallis Bird, Mary Coughlan, Mundy and Glen Hansard.• She works internationally as a creativity coach with organizations such as Beyond Stigma, working with young people living with HIV and Aids.• Eimear founded SpeakUp Sing Out Music School. The music school has a focus on personal development that works from the basis that everyone is musical and has a right to develop their relationship with their voice and their creativity.www.speakupsingout.ie