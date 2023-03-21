



Back in 1972, Les was working as a Major label Record Producer and offered to Produce the Left Banke to try and get them a new recording deal. Among the songs they recorded for that project was "I Could Make It Last Forever" for Bell Records. While it remained unreleased for decades, Les decided to release it on his solo album "Goin' Back" in 2006. It was the original version with additional overdubs of Mellotron Brass and a new lead vocal by Les.



Taking



Now and then- Present on this remixed recording are:

Les Fradkin - Lead Vocals, Electric 12 String Guitar, Mellotron

Loretta Pieper Fradkin - Lead & Background Vocals

Michael Brown - Piano

Tom Finn - Bass, Background Vocals

Steve



Harry Lookofsky (Mike's father) - Violins

Recorded at A-1 Sound Studios, NYC (1972)

New overdubs at RRO Studios, Colorado (2023)



https://californiatm-featlesfradkin.bandcamp.com/track/i-could-make-it-last-forever



https://youtu.be/A7OVyzV7K7A



The group California, featuring Les Fradkin (Vocals, Piano, Mellotron, Guitars, Bass, Producer and Songwriter) as it's founding Original Member and still leading the group to this day, were Laurie Records recording Artists in the 1970's and 1980's. California had several Hit Singles during that time period including "See You In September", "Jeans On","Summer Fun Medley" and "He's



Now, California thunders back at RRO Entertainment with all new material. California returns with Les Fradkin - Vocals, Mellotron, Piano, Bass, Guitars, Ztar, Songwriter and Co-Production and Loretta Pieper Fradkin - Vocals, Songwriter and Co-Production. Les and Loretta have co authored numerous hits during 2022, including 8 consecutive #1 UK Indie New York, NY (Top40 Charts) California releases new single "I Could Make It Last Forever" featuring special guest appearance by The Left Banke! Les Fradkin's involvement with the Left Banke stretches across several decades across many varied projects. The Left Banke are internationally known for their Smash hit single "Walk Away Renee."Back in 1972, Les was working as a Major label Record Producer and offered to Produce the Left Banke to try and get them a new recording deal. Among the songs they recorded for that project was "I Could Make It Last Forever" for Bell Records. While it remained unreleased for decades, Les decided to release it on his solo album "Goin' Back" in 2006. It was the original version with additional overdubs of Mellotron Brass and a new lead vocal by Les.Taking Modern Technology to the next level, for 2023, California has followed up its 2023 album "California Loves You" with this new Single of "I Could Make It last Forever". Les and his wife and creative partner Loretta Pieper Fradkin have added new vocal overdubs, a new mix and remastered that recording and its accompanying video with this new California release.Now and then- Present on this remixed recording are:Les Fradkin - Lead Vocals, Electric 12 String Guitar, MellotronLoretta Pieper Fradkin - Lead & Background VocalsMichael Brown - PianoTom Finn - Bass, Background VocalsSteve Martin Caro - Guitar, Background Vocals George Cameron - Drums, Background VocalsHarry Lookofsky (Mike's father) - ViolinsRecorded at A-1 Sound Studios, NYC (1972)New overdubs at RRO Studios, Colorado (2023)https://californiatm-featlesfradkin.bandcamp.com/track/i-could-make-it-last-foreverhttps://youtu.be/A7OVyzV7K7AThe group California, featuring Les Fradkin (Vocals, Piano, Mellotron, Guitars, Bass, Producer and Songwriter) as it's founding Original Member and still leading the group to this day, were Laurie Records recording Artists in the 1970's and 1980's. California had several Hit Singles during that time period including "See You In September", "Jeans On","Summer Fun Medley" and "He's Almost You". Other California highlights included an appearance on Dick Clark's American Bandstand TV show singing "Summer Fun Medley" as well as a Top 50 UK Chart placing for "He's Almost You". In fact, in 2020, a California B-Side "Paris (1945)" roared to the top of the Dutch and EU Charts.Now, California thunders back at RRO Entertainment with all new material. California returns with Les Fradkin - Vocals, Mellotron, Piano, Bass, Guitars, Ztar, Songwriter and Co-Production and Loretta Pieper Fradkin - Vocals, Songwriter and Co-Production. Les and Loretta have co authored numerous hits during 2022, including 8 consecutive #1 UK Indie Radio Chart hits for Les Fradkin as a Solo Artist, several #1 hits on Los Angeles, California Indie Radio as well as " Under The Covers " placing at #50 in the Media Base CHR Activator Chart. For 2023 release, California follows up its "California Loves You" album with it's brand new Single "I Could Make It last Forever".



