Dynamic South African Singer Lloyiso Set To Release His Debut Seasons EP On March 31, 2023

Hailing from just outside of Port Elizabeth, South Africa, singer, songwriter, and producer. Lloyiso wields the kind of voice that instantly tugs at heartstrings. It's the kind of voice that shines in any arena—whether in front of a laptop camera or under the lights of a festival stage. It's the kind of voice that makes you stop what you're doing and sing along. At 16-years-old, he appeared on South African Idol and placed fifth in the competition. Following "three weeks at university," he left school and focused on music inspired by the likes of New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Poised for a global breakthrough, South African singer and songwriter Lloyiso announces the release of his debut EP Seasons on March 31.To coincide with this announcement, Lloyiso returns with a new single entitled "Run" today via Universal Music Group South Africa/Republic Records, which will appear on Seasons."'Run' is about breaking those boundaries that hold you back from living your best life. It's about letting go of those fears and letting your mind free," says Lloyiso on the song.The upbeat track, which was created by Lloyiso along with Earwulf and Grammy-award-winning producers Mr. Hudson (John Legend, Janelle Monae, Jay-Z) and Stargate (Beyonce, Rihanna, Sam Smith), fuses shimmering keys with a swooning beat and head-nodding claps. He hits a towering high-register on the bridge before his vocals ring out on the refrain, "I'm gonna fly, gonna reach the sky, take up all the space and time. I just wanna run."It lands in the wake of the fan favorites "Let Me Love You Now" and "What Would I Say," which have already racked up millions of streams and counting. Everything just paves the way for his anxiously awaited body of work Seasons in March. Get ready to feel his voice, artistry, and spirit!His prior single " Speak " has amassed over 8 million streams. Right out of the gate, OkayAfrica touted it as one of "The 20 Best South African Songs of 2022 So Far," and hailed it as "an emotive, piano-laden ballad that, like most of his songs, highlights his soothing voice." Additionally, last year he made his international debut with the single "Seasons." Right out of the gate, it tallied 22 million streams and garnered a ton of buzz. Off of the success of both tracks, Lloyiso was nominated for the "Songwriter of the year | Most Promising Artiste" award at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) 2022.Hailing from just outside of Port Elizabeth, South Africa, singer, songwriter, and producer. Lloyiso wields the kind of voice that instantly tugs at heartstrings. It's the kind of voice that shines in any arena—whether in front of a laptop camera or under the lights of a festival stage. It's the kind of voice that makes you stop what you're doing and sing along. At 16-years-old, he appeared on South African Idol and placed fifth in the competition. Following "three weeks at university," he left school and focused on music inspired by the likes of Sam Smith and Travis Scott. He performed anywhere possible, singing in exchange for dinner at local pubs. He even recorded in English and ten different African languages. Taking over social media, Lloyiso amplified his voice globally by posting covers on Facebook before embracing YouTube. He gained the endorsement of everyone from Kygo to Tyga and gradually amassed an enthusiastic audience. Nailing viral renditions of Rihanna, Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi, and more, he launched his TikTok during 2020, generating tens of millions of views and attracting the attention of labels worldwide. Finding his home, he notably made history as "the first South African artist signed to Republic Records." In 2023, he will connect like never before with new music and much more to come this year.



