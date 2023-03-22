New Categories And Field Announced For The Latin Grammy Awards

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As part of the The Latin Recording Academy's commitment to evolve with the ever-changing musical landscape and to best serve its membership body of music creators and professionals, the organization announced that several changes, a new field and categories have been added to the Latin GRAMMY Awards Process.

"Our priority is to effectively represent all the Latin music creators that we serve," said Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy. "We are excited to present these new categories that reflect the constant evolution of our music."



NEW LATIN GRAMMY AWARDS FIELD AND CATEGORY ADDED:



Best Songwriter Of The Year

As part of the newly-created Songwriting Field, this new category recognizes the written excellence, profession and art of songwriting. Songwriters must have a minimum of six newly written songs in which they are credited as a songwriter or co-writer and are not the performer, producer or engineer.



NEW LATIN GRAMMY AWARDS CATEGORIES ADDED:



Best Singer-Songwriter Song

To be eligible for this new category within the Singer-Songwriter Field, the singles or tracks must contain at least 51% of the lyrics in Spanish, Portuguese or any native regional dialect, and must be from a Singer-Songwriter Album competing in the Singer-Songwriter Album Category that year.



Best Portuguese-Language Urban Performance

This new category within the Portuguese Language Field recognizes the enormous amount of Urban music that is being created in Brazil and Portugal. The singles or tracks can include a fusion mix of Urban styles with other genres as long as the Urban character predominates.



ADDITIONAL CATEGORY AMENDMENTS:



Album Of The Year

Albums within the General Field must contain at least 51% playing time of newly recorded material. Award to the Artist, Producer(s), Engineer(s), Mixer(s), Mastering Engineer(s) and Songwriter(s) of 33% playing time of the album if other than the Artist will receive the award.



Song Categories

It is now required to include the date of composition when submitting product for all of the Song categories.



New Criteria For Best Engineered Album

Award goes to Recording Engineer(s) and Mixing Engineer(s) credited with at least 33% of the album and Mastering Engineer(s) credited with at least 51% of the album within the Production Field.



All updates go into effect immediately for the upcoming 24th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards® taking place in November. The Online Entry Process for this year's Latin GRAMMYs opens on Thursday, March 23, 2023. For full details on the new additions and updates please visit LatinGRAMMY.com.



The Latin Recording Academy® is an international nonprofit dedicated to nurturing, celebrating, honoring and elevating Latin music and its creators. Established as the global authority on Latin music, the membership-based organization composed of music professionals, produces the annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®, The Biggest Night in Latin Music®, which honors excellence in the recording arts and sciences, in addition to providing educational and outreach programs for the music community through its Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation®. For more information, please visit LatinGRAMMY.com.



