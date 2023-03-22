



Our work can be transformative. We deliver music therapy to a range of clients across the UK. Our work can be transformative, from an adult with dementia to a child with special educational needs, or someone who has sustained a brain injury. We meet the growing need for music therapy by training music therapists and ensuring that their skills are not only maintained but developed. We research the impacts of music therapy to inform how we support our clients. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Award-winning South African Blues-Rock guitarist Dan Patlansky Announces May 2023 UK Headline Tour which will see him returning with a full band electric tour to the United Kingdom for eight dates commencing on Friday 12th May 2023 at Stereo, Glasgow, Scotland. Dan Patlansky will be performing tracks from his latest 2022 studio album 'Shelter Of Bones' alongside brand-new never heard before tracks written for his next album release and fan favourites."On record Dan Patlansky is quite superb but on stage with a capacity crowd in his pocket from the off, he takes it to another level." - Music NewsHaving previously toured the UK in 2015 as special guest to Joe Satriani on his 'Shockwave Tour', Dan soon got bitten by the UK live touring bug and subsequently returned in 2016 with British blues rockers King King for a run of dates as well as his own headline concerts at legendary venues such as The Borderline, London and Mr Kyps in Poole. Before long, he would return in to the UK in 2017 joining the phenomenal Joanne Shaw Taylor and then the infamous solo artist and guitarist Walter Trout for their UK appearances.Whilst Dan's contempories are performing in concert halls and arenas, he has instead opted to make his tour not only a much more intimate experience for fans old and new alike but to return to the towns and cities that have been instrumental in his stratospheric rise in the UK blues-rock scene. Patlansky explains: "The Blues is all about intimacy and intimate venues. It's where it was born, and where it's meant to be performed. I love nothing more than performing in a place where I feel the crowds energy, and they can feel ours. It's a give and energy swap that only exists in intimate venues. The venues and towns we've chosen this time around are pivotal to my career, because its where it all began for me on the UK touring scene."Furthermore, for this May 2023 UK Tour, Dan Patlansky is proudly supporting Nordoff and Robbins, the UK's largest music therapy charity, with a unique approach shaped by more than 60 years of practice across all eight dates by fundraising and increasing awareness of their vital work.Tour dates:12 May Glasgow Stereo13 May Cardiff The Globe14 May Sheffield Greystones16 My Newcastle The Cluny17 May Manchester The Deaf Institute18 May Southampton The 186519 May Barnsley Birdwell Venue20 May Camden PowerHausNordoff and Robbins is the UK's largest music therapy charity, with a unique approach shaped by more than 60 years of practice. We stand alone in our approach. Working one-to-one or with small groups, our therapists create a platform for people to express themselves and share a connection.We believe that music is a human right. We have all felt its potency, how it unlocks feelings and memories and brings us together. It is a universal language, a mode of communication. Imagine if music alone gave you the power to communicate. Then imagine a life without music. For some of our clients this is their reality. We work to ensure that everyone who could benefit from music therapy does.Our work can be transformative. We deliver music therapy to a range of clients across the UK. Our work can be transformative, from an adult with dementia to a child with special educational needs, or someone who has sustained a brain injury. We meet the growing need for music therapy by training music therapists and ensuring that their skills are not only maintained but developed. We research the impacts of music therapy to inform how we support our clients.



