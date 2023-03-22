Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 22/03/2023

The Heavy Heavy Release Expanded Edition Of Debut Life And Life Only EP

The Heavy Heavy Release Expanded Edition Of Debut Life And Life Only EP

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, in the midst of another tireless year filled with endlessly enthralling live shows and an incessantly impressive slate of touring, The Heavy Heavy have released an expanded edition of their debut Life and Life Only EP. Featuring runaway hits like the Top 5 AAA radio-charting "Miles and Miles," current Top 15 breakout "Go Down River," and rapturous opener "All My Dreams" - which listeners may know from Netflix's latest season of Outer Banks - the six-song collection has brought Brighton, UK's fastest-rising rock n roll band to performances for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS Saturday Morning and more since it first came out on ATO Records this past summer. Now spanning 11 tracks, the newly extended set also includes The Heavy Heavy's hypnotic, harmony-laden takes on Father John Misty's "Real Love Baby,"Crosby, Stills & Nash's "Guinnevere" and a previously unheard rendition of Jonathan Wilson's "Desert Raven," plus a roaring live recording of "Man of The Hills" and an acoustic arrangement of "Go Down River."

Listen to Life and Life Only (Expanded Edition) via ATO Records, and pre-order the vinyl edition out May 19: https://atorecords-ffm.com/lifeandlifeonlyexpanded

In naming The Heavy Heavy one of the most essential emerging artists of 2023, NME praises both the band's "richly entertaining take on folk-rock and Americana" and their "commitment to pushing their sound forward." Led by the freewheeling vision of Will Turner and Georgie Fuller, they "write and play music with that lick of madness that makes early Fleetwood Mac and peak Stones so thrilling" (The Guardian), blending Turner's roots as a studio musician with Fuller's operatic, irresistibly raspy vocal range and background in the London theater. Through a psychedelic collision of sun-soaked sounds and unfettered energy, the duo warps time and space, and on their version of "Desert Raven," they say:

"We've loved Desert Raven since the moment Jonathan Wilson released it in 2011. We wanted to bring it into our sonic world, adding big vocal harmonies over the choruses and expanding on the instrumentation. It evokes the feeling of a fever dream...road tripping the American desert. The guitar-monies are stunning, and something you don't hear so much in modern music. We had a lot of fun recording this cover."

After a run of US shows in 2022 established them as "one of the brightest new UK acts" (FLOOD), The Heavy Heavy have returned for a headline tour stretching from coast to coast this spring. On the heels of a packed week at SXSW, upcoming dates include a sold-out Lincoln Hall in Chicago, Nashville's Basement East, NYC's Brooklyn Made and dozens of other stops, in addition to festival appearances and performances at LA's Greek Theatre, Red Rocks and more with Revivalists and Band of Horses later this year. Find the full list below, and tickets at theheavyheavy.com/tour.

Life and Life Only (Expanded Edition) Tracklist:
All My Dreams
Go Down River
Man of the Hills
Miles and Miles
Sleeping On Grassy Ground
Why Don't You Call
Desert Raven
Man of the Hills (Live)
Real Love Baby
Guinnevere
Go Down River (Acoustic)

The Heavy Heavy 2023 Tour Dates
3/23 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Fest
3/25 - Aspen, CO - Bud Light Hi-Fi Concert Series at Aspen Snowmass
3/27 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
3/28 - Manitou Springs, CO - Lulu's Downstairs
3/30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Pony Boy
3/31 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
4/1 - New Orleans, LA - Hogs For The Cause
4/3 - Oxford, MS - Proud Larry's
4/6 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
4/7 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
4/8 - Iowa City, IA - Mission Creek Festival
4/11 - Portland, ME - Portland House of Music and Events
4/12 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair
4/13 - Manchester, VT - Billsville House Concerts
4/14 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios
4/16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall
4/18 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
4/19 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle
4/20 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
4/21 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
4/22 - Waverly, AL - Standard Deluxe Old 280 Boogie
4/26 - Baltimore, MD - The 8x10
4/27 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made
4/29 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
4/30 - Freehold, NJ - Concerts in the Studio
5/4 - London, UK - BBC Introducing Live at the Lexington
5/10-5/13 - Brighton, UK - The Great Escape Festival
5/17 - Manchester, UK - The Blues Kitchen
5/18 - London, UK - Omeara
5/19 - Bristol, UK - Rough Trade Bristol
5/20 - Leeds, UK - Belgrave Music Hall
5/21 - Glasgow, UK - King Tut's
5/28 - Pittsburgh, PA - WonderWorks Music & Arts Festival
6/3 - Lexington, KY - Railbird Festival
6/9 - Vail, CO - GoPro Mountain Games
6/12 - Wisconsin Dells, WI - Showboat Saloon
6/16 - Saint Louis, MO - Open Highway Music Festival
6/17 - Indianapolis, IN - WonderRoad
6/22-6/23 - Amagansett, NY - The Stephen Talkhouse
6/24 - Greenfield, MA - The Green River Festival
6/29-7/2 - Quincy, CA - High Sierra Music Festival
7/8-7/9 - Marshfield, MA - Levitate Music and Arts Festival
7/26 - Toronto, ON - History^
8/1 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater*
8/2 - Spring Green, WI - The Sh*tty Barn
8/3 - Oshkosh, WI - Waterfest Concert Series Leach Amphitheater*
8/6 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion*
8/25 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
8/26 - Columbus, OH - WonderBus Music and Arts Festival
8/31 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre*
9/2 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn*
9/6 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas*
9/9 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park*
9/10 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre*
9/14 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*
9/16 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brews Festival
*w/ The Revivalists & Band of Horses
^w/ The Revivalists.






