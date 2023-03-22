Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Rock 22/03/2023

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Add San Diego Show And Second Night In Foxborough To 2023 International Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have added two new North American dates to their 2023 international tour, announcing a long-awaited return to San Diego on December 2 at Pechanga Arena, plus a second night at Foxborough, Massachusetts' Gillette Stadium on August 26 due to overwhelming demand. Near-immediate sell-outs have seen Springsteen and The E Street Band also add second nights at Chicago's Wrigley Field (August 9 and 11), Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena (September 12 and 14) and San Francisco's Chase Center (December 8 and 10) - plus a third night at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium over Labor Day weekend (August 30, September 1 and 3).

The 2023 international tour began February 1 in Tampa, Florida with a high-energy 28-song set deemed "ecstatic and emotional" by Rolling Stone and a "must-see" by SPIN. As the tour has continued across the United States, it's been called "the most rewarding, spirited and fulfilling...concert probably ever by a rock icon" by the Minneapolis Star-Tribune and a "once-in-a-decade moment of thunder" by the Austin American-Statesman. The 2023 international tour continues across the United States through April 14, before a run of European shows this summer and a return to North America for tour dates into December. Tickets for the newly-announced shows in Foxborough, MA and San Diego, CA will go on sale this Friday, March 24 at 10AM local time. Tickets for Gillette Stadium in Foxborough will be available via ticketmaster.com, and tickets for Pechanga Arena in San Diego will be available via axs.com.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band - New 2023 Tour Dates:

August 26 - Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
Onsale: Friday, March 24 at 10:00 AM ET

December 2 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
Onsale: Friday, March 24 at 10:00 AM PT
For a full list of currently-announced tour dates please visit https://brucespringsteen.net/tour






