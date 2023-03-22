Sydney-Based Multi-Genre Guitar Pop Artist Grentperez Releases Heartbreaking New Single "Us Without Me"





"Us Without Me makes you stare out the window and into your own thoughts," grentperez says. "This song takes on the perspective of a person who's lost their love to someone else. Heartbroken and forced to observe this newly formed couple, the main character wallows in the imagination of what could've been."



Watch the grentperez directed visualizer for "Us Without Me," which "takes on the narrative being left behind, or accidentally forgotten," here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cp_Q7CrmVFI



"Us Without Me" follows the 21 year old musician's latest single "OId With You" - a mid tempo ode to a love that grows sweeter with age. grentperez doesn't look at growing older as boring, but considers it an opportunity to spend more time with the people he loves.



Watch the heart-warming visualizer, which stars a pair of Maneki-Neko figurines, or 'lucky cat' statues on their journey from owner to owner here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1kPFYpYqDLc



With a director's knack for world-building, grentperez is extremely passionate and involved in the creative process for all of his work. He directed the visualizers for "Us Without Me" and "Old With You."



"I wanted the visualisers to follow along with the artworks of each single, giving each toy or group of toys a little story behind it. Shooting these were my first time manning the camera, and it was a learning experience nonetheless, but it's definitely a world I want to dive more into," he shares.



The two new singles represent an evolved sound with polished production. Nostalgic at its core, the new music expands grentperez's different musical gestures and lyrics, stimulating long-dormant memories while simultaneously providing a soundtrack for new ones.



grentperez will be gracing the United States with his "music you can fall in love to" (NPR Music) on his debut headline tour of North America, which includes six sold out dates in New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco at iconic venues like Mercury Lounge, The Echo and Brick and Mortar. The singer-songwriter will also be joining Cavetown, mxmtoon & Ricky Montgomery on The Bittersweet Daze Tour in the US during July & August 2023. See full tour routing below.



grentperez's rise from viral YouTube covers performer to budding bedroom pop star was a quick one: At just 12 years old he posted his first video to his YouTube channel and, over time, he got over 100 million views and 700k subscribers on his channel. After honing his songwriting chops, his undeniably lovely 2021 debut single "Cherry Wine" became an international sensation, hitting the #1 slot on the Spotify Viral Chart in not just his home country of Australia but also Canada and Singapore. 2022 brought a pair of releases (Conversations with the Moon EP and Trail Mix Tape), a triple j Like A Version cover session of the School Of Rock track "Teacher's Pet," and a sweeping, swooning Christmas single entitled "When Christmas Comes Again."



Grentperez tour routing - i'm cool i promise US Headline Tour:

May 31st - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge / SOLD OUT

June 1st - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge / SOLD OUT

June 3rd - San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar / SOLD OUT

June 4th - San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar /SOLD OUT

June 6th - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo / SOLD OUT

7th June - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo /SOLD OUT



Bittersweet Daze Tour:

July 20th - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

July 21st - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open

July 23rd - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater

July 25th - Magna, UT - Saltair

July 26th - Denver, CO - Levitt Pavilion

July 28th - Maryland Heights, MO - St. Louis

July 29th - Chicago, IL- The Salt Shed

July 30th - Indianapolis, IN - Rock The Ruins

August 1st- Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavillion

August 3rd - New York, NY - Summer Stage

August 4th - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at The Mann

August 5th - Worcester, MA - The Palladium Outdoors



21-year-old Australian musician grentperez is unapologetically a Gen-Z artist with an old soul. Having first found his audience on YouTube strumming guitar, singing covers and original songs, he's blossomed into an unlikely star: an unassuming and unpretentious artist inspired on the music played at family karaoke parties, as well as vintage bossa nova and modern R&B.



