This New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As we celebrate Black Music Month in June, we want to take a moment to highlight Robert Kool Bell, co-founder, master bassist and leader of the Grammy winning legendary funk and R&B group Kool and the Gang. He has been a driving force in the countless hits that have topped the charts over the years. From Celebration to Get Down On It, Kool and the Gang's catalog, which sold 70 million records worldwide, has brought joy and inspiration to millions of people around this world - all thanks to the creative genius of Robert Kool Bell.With this year marking the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, it is of note that much of the Hip-Hop culture in music have relied heavily on the Kool & the Gang catalog - in particular the funky bass lines laid down by Kool on several classic recordings ("Jungle Boogie", "Hollywood Swinging"). Recognized by musicologists such as the Oscar winning Questlove of The Roots via his Kool and the Gang "sample tree" shared via social media. the band is the most sampled group in Hip Hop history (scroll down the Rock The Bells webpage to view)But Kool's contributions go beyond just music. He has also been an advocate for social justice and equality, using his platform to speak out against racism and discrimination. Bell has worked tirelessly to create positive change in the world and his efforts have not gone unnoticed.Through initiatives such as the Kool Kids Foundation - co-founded by Kool and his departed wife, Sakinah Bell - Robert Kool Bell with sons Hakim (President) and Muhammad (Vice President) are continuing their commitment to preserve music education for youth across the country via their fundraising efforts (The Kool Kids Foundation Golf Tournament).As an entrepreneur, Kool's brand of spirits, Le Kool champagne, has been successful in restaurants and eateries in the USA and abroad. Le Kool champagne's various flavors have whetted the taste buds of consumers for many years. Recently, Le Kool champagne made Oprah Winfrey's Top 10 list of recommended gifts for Valentine's Day.This Black Music Month, let us celebrate good times with Robert Kool Bell and all the incredible artists for whom he has paved the way for future generations. Kool and the Gang's contributions have not only transformed the music industry but has also helped to shape the culture of our society. Let us continue to honor and uplift black voices in music and beyond. Let us never forget the power of music to bring people together and inspire change.



