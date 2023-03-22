Lia Caton Drowns Out Heartbreak With Her New Single "Turn The Silence Off"





"'Turn The Silence Off' was written by Chicagoland writer Anita Lin, a longtime friend and co-writer," says Lia. "When I first heard this song, I knew I had to record it. Not only were the lyrics haunting but the sound was just powerful and really brings out the heartbreaking emotions of the story. I first met Anita in 2004 at NSAI (Nashville Songwriters Association International). We became fast friends and co-writers. Without Anita's inspiration and encouragement over the years, I wouldn't still be doing this. Besides it being a great song, I wanted to honor Anita and her craft by recording it."



Produced by Sean



"Turn The Silence Off" Lyric Preview:

Turn up the radio

Find a new club to go to

Anywhere but alone

I'm trying to turn the silence off



I wanna take back all your tears

"I'm sorry," ringing in my ears

Turn it so loud that I can't hear

I'm trying to turn the silence off



Lia broke out onto scene with her 2021 single "Hell or High Water", which landed on the official Academy of Country Music's New



Her debut album, "



To stay up to date with Lia Caton, visit the following:

Website: https://www.liacaton.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/liacatonmusic/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/liacatonmusic/

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/79MV8im9rpAT0Z86GENqaa



Lia Caton is a tenacious country artist and songwriter hailing from Naperville, Ill. a New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Award-winning artist Lia Caton, who splits her time between Naperville, IL & Nashville, TN, rocks out and amplifies the sound of heartbreak with "Turn the Silence Off", available now on Amazon, Apple, Pandora, Spotify & all major online retailers."'Turn The Silence Off' was written by Chicagoland writer Anita Lin, a longtime friend and co-writer," says Lia. "When I first heard this song, I knew I had to record it. Not only were the lyrics haunting but the sound was just powerful and really brings out the heartbreaking emotions of the story. I first met Anita in 2004 at NSAI (Nashville Songwriters Association International). We became fast friends and co-writers. Without Anita's inspiration and encouragement over the years, I wouldn't still be doing this. Besides it being a great song, I wanted to honor Anita and her craft by recording it."Produced by Sean Giovanni (John Legend, Tim McGraw, Big & Rich), "Turn The Silence Off" takes you on a journey of love gone wrong, regret and trying to fill the void when someone walks away from a relationship. Lia's powerful vocals shine throughout and bring the listener right into rocking forefront of the pain that lives in these lyrics."Turn The Silence Off" Lyric Preview:Turn up the radioFind a new club to go toAnywhere but aloneI'm trying to turn the silence offI wanna take back all your tears"I'm sorry," ringing in my earsTurn it so loud that I can't hearI'm trying to turn the silence offLia broke out onto scene with her 2021 single "Hell or High Water", which landed on the official Academy of Country Music's New Music Friday playlist. As the first of four singles to do so, "Hell or High Water" put Caton in the company of artists like Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert and Dolly Parton. "Hell or High Water" was also recently nominated for "Female Country Single of the Year" for the 8th Annual Josie Music Awards, where Caton took home the award for "Vocalist of The Year" (multi-genre). The music video for this fiery debut premiered around the globe in over 40 million homes via The Country Network.Her debut album, " Someone Like You ", currently available on all major online retailers, launched Aug. 5. 2022. Tracks from the project received airplay on the internal syndicate radio show New Country Brew and coverage from the Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV. Caton was also spotlighted on NBC's "Today in Nashville" in Music City. Lia shared her first video from her " Someone Like You " project via a premiere of "The Only Thing Missing Is You" in the Digital Journal. In the piece, the Digital Journal declared that Lia Caton was "a leading, breakout independent artist on the country scene."To stay up to date with Lia Caton, visit the following:Website: https://www.liacaton.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/liacatonmusic/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/liacatonmusic/Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/79MV8im9rpAT0Z86GENqaaLia Caton is a tenacious country artist and songwriter hailing from Naperville, Ill. a Chicago suburb. Her kind heart and strong spirit are readily apparent with each of her projects as she infuses her mission to heal, inspire and advocate for causes close to home. As a child, Lia witnessed her father's struggle with addiction and homelessness. Overcoming this kind of childhood adversity, this soulful songwriter moved from a suburb of Boston to the " Windy City " to pursue a music career. Inspired by the sultry vocal tones of Bonnie Raitt and Wynonna Judd, Caton's signature sound is raw and recognizably intimate as she narrates her own human experience through original songs. Her first release, "Spare Some Time'' released in the midst of COVID (2020), was Lia's effort at spreading kindness and connectivity by valuing people from all walks of life. Along with homelessness, Lia champions children's causes and animal advocacy. Lia and her family have experienced the joy a rescue pet can bring to a home. Beyond the stage, this mom and wife rejuvenates in nature whether hiking, horseback riding or hitting the ski slopes.



