Texas Country Artist Case Hardin Hits Fourth-Consecutive Number One With "Most Beautiful Place I've Ever Been"





Both Honky Tonk Highway and Most Beautiful Place I've Ever Been hold the record for the most radio stations to add a song in an opening week, known as a "Trifecta" single (meaning each single had more adds by country radio than any other song on the chart in that week, with the most spin increases and is the highest debut of any other song on the chart at the time).



This latest milestone comes as Hardin forges across the "Lone Star State" supporting these hits and others featured on his recent album, Lucky Him, produced by Hardin and Kenny Grohman (George Strait). His next single is set for release on April 7.



"I'm proud of all of the hard work my team has put forth to make this our 4th consecutive #1 on the



Raving Reviews for Most Beautiful Place I've Ever Been



"This song just blew me away on the first listen, after only hearing the first verse! The melody and lyrics are so beautiful that every woman will swoon, and every man will want to dedicate it to their woman. And to top it off, this is by far Case's best vocal ever. Great song and even greater performance!" - Rick Hogan, Owner of On The Chart Promotions



"This song is the perfect combination of his powerful vocals, vulnerable lyrics, and a love so intimate you can almost feel it. Listening to Most Beautiful Place I've Ever Been made me feel like I was listening in on a private conversation between two people in love."­- Leslee McClure PD KZAH, 99.1 The Buck



"Case Hardin is probably one of the hardest working artists in the



Bobby Lerma, KBSO



"Well, the kid that rocks that Honky Tonk sound has a softer side. Nice to see Case drop a ballad. Stirring lyrics and a smooth melody and Case pulls it off perfectly. It's a keeper!" - Melissa Kay, KYOX



Case Hardin, a native of San Angelo, Texas, grew up with a ranching and rodeo background and quite naturally developed a love for traditional/neo-traditional country music. Beginning his music career his senior year of high school in 2013, he never looked back since his American Idol debut that same year.



Throughout his career, Case has won various awards and competitions, including accolades from the West



Case's 2022 sophomore album Lucky Him has earned him many achievements. Singles Alcohol Abuse, When You Roll That Way, Honky Tonk Highway, and Most Beautiful Place I've Ever Been all hit the top spot on



