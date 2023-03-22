Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 22/03/2023

Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey & More To Headline Lollapalooza

Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey & More To Headline Lollapalooza

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lollapalooza has unveiled a powerhouse lineup for the 2023 edition, featuring first-time headliners Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish along with Red Hot Chili Peppers, ODESZA, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, who will make history as the first female Latin artist to headline Lolla, British superstars The 1975, and a triumphant return from Tomorrow X Together.

This year's lineup also includes highly anticipated performances from Fred again.., Noah Kahan, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, J.I.D., Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Diplo, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and many more. The year's biggest celebration of music will take place August 3-6 with over 170 bands, nine stages and four full days of music and programming in Chicago's crown jewel, Grant Park.

Fans can sign up now for the SMS Presale that begins this Thursday, March 23 at 10am CT at www.lollapalooza.com to secure 4-Day General Admission at the Tier 1 price of $365 (while supplies last) as well as 4-Day GA+, VIP, and Platinum Tickets. A public on-sale will follow with any remaining tickets. For the full list of amenities visit www.lollapalooza.com/premium. Layaway Plans are also available on all ticket types starting at $20 down.






