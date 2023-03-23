Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 23/03/2023

R&B/Soul Artist J-Summa Unveils Debut Single "Heaven And Home"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) J-Summa is a Jamaican singer, songwriter, guitarist and occasional bassist. He discovered his voice at the age of seven, and his passion for singing took off at the age of nine. By 19, he had picked up the guitar, which has quickly become a mainstay in his musical journey. He has since furthered his love of music and established a uniquely vintage sound, drawing influence from the great Al Green, Marvin Gaye, Bobby Womack, Curtis Mayfield, Bob Marley, Jimmy Cliff and Nina Simone. These influences are sprinkled throughout his newly released debut single, "Heaven and Home".

"Heaven and Home" is a soul/R&B masterpiece. It stands out immediately, with J-Summa's soulful voice and stunning falsetto starting off the song and setting the tone before the bluesey production kicks in and elevates the track even further. Lyrically, it speaks on experiencing true love and connecting with a soulmate and no doubt the song will connect with listeners around the world.

Speaking further on his debut release, J-Summa says, "'Heaven and Home' is the unique, delicate yet beautiful balance between yourself and your loved one. It's easy to have a house but not a home. It's easy to be with someone but not have peace of mind. This song represents true love and companionship - this person is your heaven and your home. I hope this song can connect with the hearts and souls of listeners worldwide."

Prior to his debut, J-Summa was the brand ambassador for Red Stripe's 100th anniversary, and he has performed at Richard Branson's Necker Cup, and the European Union's 60th anniversary in Jamaica. And now with the release of "Heaven and Home" and more new music on the way, expect to see and hear plenty more from J-Summa in the coming months. "Heaven and Home" is available to buy/stream now on all platforms: https://lnk.to/heavenandhome.
www.instagram.com/jsummamusic






