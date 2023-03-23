Brother And Sister Indie Folk Rock Duo Dorsten Release Their First Cover Of Alice Cooper's 1976 Hit "I Never Cry"





Karlmyuncle.com said, "We immediately appreciate the authenticity that they share, and Sophie's vocal performance is simply out-of-this-world, cohesively fused with intricate and expansive instrumentation. The duo cites Eleni Drake, From Indian Lakes and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On a roll since 2020, with eight popular original singles featuring their distinctive and soulful indie folk rock sound, Phoenix AZ based brother and sister duo Sophie and Alex Dorsten - now collectively known as Dorsten - shifts from their trademark acoustic vibe for their first ever cover song, a haunting, sonically immersive, electronic driven re-imagining of Alice Cooper's 1976 hit ballad "I Never Cry," dropping March 24.Spotlighting Sophie's ethereal soaring vocals and produced and mixed by Alex, the track was recorded as an homage to Cooper, a longtime Phoenix area resident, and the song's co-writer, the late guitarist Dick Wagner.Dorsten has numerous ties to both. Sophie works at Cooper's Solid Rock teen center, where she gives vocal lessons and teaches a songwriting class. Alex has been a judge for the Alice Cooper "Proof is in the Pudding" competition, the most well-known music and dance competition in Arizona. "I see how much Alice does for our community and for young artists in Arizona," Sophie says. "Dick Wagner was a huge part of our manager, Warren Wyatt's (of WorldSound Group) life, and we thought it would be cool to do a cover of a song they wrote together.""I Never Cry" is the first of five singles Dorsten will be releasing throughout 2023, a slate that includes their next song, the rollicking, Americana-flavored "To the River." In March 2022, Sophie and Alex had the opportunity to travel to London to record at both RAK Studios and the legendary Abbey Road Studios, Studio Two and perform at several amazing venues in the London area. They will be releasing an EP of tracks recorded at those Abbey Road sessions later this year.In February, Dorsten played The Superbowl Experience, Crescent Ballroom and Last Exit Live. Upcoming shows include the Goodyear Lakeside Music Festival on March 25, Mesa Music Festival (main stage) April 15, and The Electric Jane in Nashville April 25.Both Alex and Sophie have won several prominent awards over the past few years, including Best American Indie Act 2021 from Radio WigWam, a World Songwriting Award for Best Music Production ("Until June"), Best Indie Song ("Sea Salt") and Best Indie song ("Until June") for the fall 2021 and spring 2022 Clouzine International Music Awards for best AltZ song (" Butterflies "). Sophie was also the runner up for the Radio WigWam Online Radio Awards for Best Female Artist 2020. Dorsten's music is regularly played on on-line radio around the world including Radio TFSC, Radio WigWam, Heart of Indie, OrangeHat Radio and Pluto Radio, as well as the local stations KWSS 93.9 and azlive.com.Two reviews from November 2022 capture the essence of Dorsten's transcendent vibe. Sinusoidal Music wrote, "An ethereal voice that just pierces through the fabric of reality... ...the lyrics are nothing short of genius! Very good word play and very descriptive lyrics that easily conveys Sophie's emotions, supported by Alex's amazing production and arrangement."Karlmyuncle.com said, "We immediately appreciate the authenticity that they share, and Sophie's vocal performance is simply out-of-this-world, cohesively fused with intricate and expansive instrumentation. The duo cites Eleni Drake, From Indian Lakes and Norah Jones as influences, although it is clear that Sophie Dorsten and Alex Dorsten are creating a sonic universe of their own..."



