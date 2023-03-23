Rina Sawayama Drops 'Eye For An Eye' From John Wick 4 Soundtrack





Says Bates: "It's an honor to work with my brother Joel Richard in creating the musical landscape for a decade of John Wick! Thank you, Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves, for having us on board and making these films with such fire and passion!" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lakeshore Records is set to release John Wick: Chapter 4-Original Motion Picture Soundtrack digitally March 24 with an original score by Tyler Bates (John Wick, Guardians of the Galaxy), and Joel J. Richard (John Wick, The Andromeda Strain).Bates and Richard, their scores an integral part of the success of the first three installments of John Wick, return with another masterclass in high intensity compositions that feature an array of instruments - including treated piano, mandolin, acoustic & electric guitar, bass, harmonica orchestra, synths, and found object percussion.Bates also produced songs performed by Lola Colette with Nick and Sam Wilkerson of the punk band White Reaper on drums and bass respectively, as well as tracks with In This Moment and Manon Hollander.In addition, the track co-written and produced by Bates with vocals by Avant pop phenomenon and cast member Rina Sawayama, "Eye For An Eye," is available digitally today, March 22. The Lionsgate film directed by Chad Stahelski and starring Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins and Ian McShane is in theaters and IMAX March 24.John Wick (Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.Says Bates: "It's an honor to work with my brother Joel Richard in creating the musical landscape for a decade of John Wick! Thank you, Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves, for having us on board and making these films with such fire and passion!"



