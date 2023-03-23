Chiiild Performs 'Bon Voyage' From New Album 'Better Luck In The Next Life'





About "Bon Voyage," Chiiild says, "'Bon Voyage' marks the beginning of this new chapter. My aim with Better Luck In The Next Life is to give you a look inside my mind. Into the doubts & fears, ambitions and a few connections along the way. It was a form of healing putting these real situations into songs. When everybody is out here on the same thing, we're just out here levitating." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Chiiild's live performance of " Bon Voyage " off his latest album, Better Luck In The Next Life. " Bon Voyage " follows Chiiild's previous live performance of "Antidote." Previously, Chiiild was named a Vevo DSCVR Artist to Watch 2022 with performances of " Weightless " and "Sleepwalking," as well as DSCVR performances of "Pirouette" and "Gone" in 2021.Mulit-talented artist Chiiild crafts beautiful and thought-provoking hymns that transcend genre, while still retaining the integrity of Soul, Jazz, and R&B. As an artist influenced by everyone from Pink Floyd to Sam Cooke, Chiiild has a knack for melding sounds and coupling them with songwriting that is rooted in both storytelling and social commentary. In early 2020, Chiiild released his debut EP Synthetic Soul. He followed with his debut album Hope For Sale in 2021, which earned a Hi-Fidelity Award at the Prism Prize and a Juno Award nomination for Alternative Album of the Year.His 2023 release, Better Luck Next Life, is a culmination of Chiiild's influences and experiences, mixed with a graduated level of experimentation. At the heart of it, Better Luck Next Life matches passion with energy from an artist who isn't afraid to take risks in his sound and evolve with every lyric and note.About "Bon Voyage," Chiiild says, "'Bon Voyage' marks the beginning of this new chapter. My aim with Better Luck In The Next Life is to give you a look inside my mind. Into the doubts & fears, ambitions and a few connections along the way. It was a form of healing putting these real situations into songs. When everybody is out here on the same thing, we're just out here levitating."



