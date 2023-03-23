Atmosphere Share New Single 'Bigger Pictures'

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 23/03/2023

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Minneapolis hip-hop pioneers Atmosphere, composed of rapper Slug and producer Ant, have shared a new track off their forthcoming album today. "Bigger Pictures," Slug's honest reflection on his life, is about "zooming in, continuing to figure out who I am by looking at where I've been."

The track is accompanied by an equally raw video directed by director, writer, and producer Tazbah Chavez, known for her work in numerous popular TV series, including Reservation Dogs, Rutherford Falls, Accused, and more. Atmosphere's new album, So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously is out May 5th via Rhymesayers Entertainment.

"Bigger Pictures" follows previously released new single "Okay" which was praised by Stereogum, Consequence, Brooklyn Vegan, 2DopeBoyz, and Flood who wrote that "Atmosphere balance optimism, pessimism, realism, and all other -isms on their latest single."

The duo recently announced Summertime 2023, a North American tour with Slightly Stoopid, Sublime with Rome, and The Movement. Just announced this week are additional headlining dates, including shows in Anchorage, Alaska with DJ Abilities, Sa-Roc, HEBL this June and a headlining date at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 17th.

They will be joined on the Colorado date by Danny Brown, Souls of Mischief, The Grouch & Eligh w/ DJ Fresh, Mr. Dibbs and Breakbeat Lou Ultimate Breaks & Beats. Atmosphere currently holds the record for the most sold out shows at Red Rocks for any Hip Hop artist with nine sold out shows since 2011. See all new tour dates below.

Ahead of the summer dates, Atmosphere will embark on their European Tour, The ConTour, with openers HEBL and special guests,returning to the US for appearances at Cali Roots in Monterey, CA, and Fiddlers Green in Greenwood Village, CO.






