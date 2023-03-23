Brooklyn, NY's Superbloom Returning With 'Life's A Blur' EP On June 9; Band Debuting New Single "Head First"!





A conscious progression from 2021's breakthrough debut full-length 'Pollen,' the songs that make up the forthcoming EP have a harder edge and an undeniable, ever-present weight. Superbloom reach greater depths of sound through dynamic, varied songs and interludes that range from ethereal to manic, all while retaining those signature hooks, dreamy tones, and infectious bouncy rhythms that made their debut so irresistible.



'Life's A Blur' was produced by Superbloom, and recorded by Brian DiMeglio (Bartees Strange, Quinton Brock) at Brooklyn Recording Paradise with mixing/mastering by Zach Tuch (Touché Amore, Cafuné's 'Tek It', Silverstein). The album art is by Houston-based psychedelic collage artist, Patrick Turk.



The new tracks showcase an expansion into new sonic dimensions and dynamics as Superbloom find themselves in both roaring, heated high-octane songs, like the new single "Head First."



The band has announced an EP release show at Brooklyn, NY's Brooklyn Made on June 10. Tickets available here. Additional show details to be announced.



Rock hasn't had its last gasp yet: Not with bands like Superbloom around.

Feverish and raw, and with an instantly memorable punch, Brooklyn's latest rock phenomenon is a group of four guys making the songs that they want to hear. That means searing, overdriven guitars and thrashing drums; heavy, hearty riffs full of fire and flavor; and impassioned, driving vocal melodies that get stuck in your head for weeks on end.

It's all about the music for Dave Hoon (vocals/guitars), Tim Choate (guitars), Brian DiMeglio (bass) and



With no room for bluffs or half-hearted attempts, Superbloom introduced themselves with 2020's "Level Head," followed the next year by their 12-track debut album "Pollen." The record, mixed by Joe Reinhart and Mastered by Will Yip, received critical praise from such influential outlets as Consequence, Brooklynvegan, Vanyaland, Visions, Knotfest, and Atwood Magazine, and garnered radio airplay from BBC



'Pollen' represents Superbloom's early era of self-discovery - an era that is already well in the rear view.



Superbloom's new EP "Life's a Blur" is music you can feel in your gut: A conscious progression from "Pollen," its songs have a harder edge and an undeniable, ever-present weight. Superbloom reach greater depths of sound through dynamic, varied songs and interludes that range from ethereal to manic, all while retaining those signature hooks, dreamy tones, and infectious bouncy rhythms that made their debut so irresistible. Recorded by Brian DiMeglio at Brooklyn Recording Paradise and mixed/mastered by Zach Tuch, these new songs showcase an expansion into new sonic dimensions and dynamics as is evident on the new single "Head First."



A hard-hitting band with an unapologetic sound, Superbloom is a success story to never give up on your dreams, and they have a lot more in store as they step into a bold new era. "I'd be lying if I said we planned to throw away the playbook for the EP, but I'm glad we did, because everything cool and unfamiliar mushroomed from there — on and off stage," Dave Hoon says. "Pollen is in the rearview and I'm hungry for what's next."



Superbloom has played a number of festivals such as Aftershock, Rockville, Louder Than Life and The Fest, and has shared stages with the likes of Dead Sara, Webbed Wing, Dune Rats, Chastity, Slow Crush, They Are Gutting A Body Of Water and others.



"Life's a Blur" is out June 8.



What

"A series of gritty, melodic songs full of dramatic tension and cathartic, sensational release." (10/10)- Top40-Charts.com Magazine

"There are hints of

"Brooklyn's Superbloom channel the catchy, grungy guitar rock of bands like

"It ticks every box for me - if you're a fan of 90's grunge and also post-hardcore, it's gonna do it for you." -



Instagram: www.instagram.com/superbloomnyc

Youtube: www.youtube.com/superbloomnyc

Facebook: www.facebook.com/superbloomnyc New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brooklyn, NY alternative rock band Superbloom has announced a June 9th release date for its new EP 'Life's A Blur.' The four-piece, made up of Dave Hoon (vocals/guitars), Tim Choate (guitars), Brian DiMeglio (bass) and Matteo Dix (drums), has released the EP's first single "Head First", which is now streaming on DSPs here: https://linktr.ee/superbloomnycA conscious progression from 2021's breakthrough debut full-length 'Pollen,' the songs that make up the forthcoming EP have a harder edge and an undeniable, ever-present weight. Superbloom reach greater depths of sound through dynamic, varied songs and interludes that range from ethereal to manic, all while retaining those signature hooks, dreamy tones, and infectious bouncy rhythms that made their debut so irresistible.'Life's A Blur' was produced by Superbloom, and recorded by Brian DiMeglio (Bartees Strange, Quinton Brock) at Brooklyn Recording Paradise with mixing/mastering by Zach Tuch (Touché Amore, Cafuné's 'Tek It', Silverstein). The album art is by Houston-based psychedelic collage artist, Patrick Turk.The new tracks showcase an expansion into new sonic dimensions and dynamics as Superbloom find themselves in both roaring, heated high-octane songs, like the new single "Head First."The band has announced an EP release show at Brooklyn, NY's Brooklyn Made on June 10. Tickets available here. Additional show details to be announced.Rock hasn't had its last gasp yet: Not with bands like Superbloom around.Feverish and raw, and with an instantly memorable punch, Brooklyn's latest rock phenomenon is a group of four guys making the songs that they want to hear. That means searing, overdriven guitars and thrashing drums; heavy, hearty riffs full of fire and flavor; and impassioned, driving vocal melodies that get stuck in your head for weeks on end.It's all about the music for Dave Hoon (vocals/guitars), Tim Choate (guitars), Brian DiMeglio (bass) and Matteo Dix (drums), who came together in 2018. This is much more than four friends jamming in a basement; having played in bands for their whole lives while pursuing full-time careers, they formed Superbloom out of a calling they couldn't deny.With no room for bluffs or half-hearted attempts, Superbloom introduced themselves with 2020's "Level Head," followed the next year by their 12-track debut album "Pollen." The record, mixed by Joe Reinhart and Mastered by Will Yip, received critical praise from such influential outlets as Consequence, Brooklynvegan, Vanyaland, Visions, Knotfest, and Atwood Magazine, and garnered radio airplay from BBC Radio 1, Australia's Triple J, Los Angeles' KCRW and others.'Pollen' represents Superbloom's early era of self-discovery - an era that is already well in the rear view.Superbloom's new EP "Life's a Blur" is music you can feel in your gut: A conscious progression from "Pollen," its songs have a harder edge and an undeniable, ever-present weight. Superbloom reach greater depths of sound through dynamic, varied songs and interludes that range from ethereal to manic, all while retaining those signature hooks, dreamy tones, and infectious bouncy rhythms that made their debut so irresistible. Recorded by Brian DiMeglio at Brooklyn Recording Paradise and mixed/mastered by Zach Tuch, these new songs showcase an expansion into new sonic dimensions and dynamics as is evident on the new single "Head First."A hard-hitting band with an unapologetic sound, Superbloom is a success story to never give up on your dreams, and they have a lot more in store as they step into a bold new era. "I'd be lying if I said we planned to throw away the playbook for the EP, but I'm glad we did, because everything cool and unfamiliar mushroomed from there — on and off stage," Dave Hoon says. "Pollen is in the rearview and I'm hungry for what's next."Superbloom has played a number of festivals such as Aftershock, Rockville, Louder Than Life and The Fest, and has shared stages with the likes of Dead Sara, Webbed Wing, Dune Rats, Chastity, Slow Crush, They Are Gutting A Body Of Water and others."Life's a Blur" is out June 8.What Others Have Said About Superbloom:"A series of gritty, melodic songs full of dramatic tension and cathartic, sensational release." (10/10)- Top40-Charts.com Magazine"There are hints of Nirvana throughout Superbloom's upcoming album, but the lush chords on "Pollen" give off a distinct early Smashing Pumpkins vibe. Fans of modern acts like Silversun Pickups and Nothing should also take note."- Consequence"Brooklyn's Superbloom channel the catchy, grungy guitar rock of bands like Nirvana and Dinosaur Jr through a slightly shoegazy lens."- Brooklynvegan"It ticks every box for me - if you're a fan of 90's grunge and also post-hardcore, it's gonna do it for you." - Daniel P. Carter, BBC Radio 1 Rock ShowInstagram: www.instagram.com/superbloomnycYoutube: www.youtube.com/superbloomnycFacebook: www.facebook.com/superbloomnyc



