Four Chord Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup

www.instagram.com/fourchordmusicfestival New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Four Chord Music Festival returns to Western, Pennsylvania's Wild Things Park on August 12 and 13, 2023!!The ninth iteration of the two-day, 100% DIY festival offers fans a fully stacked lineup of superstars from across the punk rock spectrum, including Yellowcard (performing 'Ocean Avenue' in full), Taking Back Sunday, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Gaslight Anthem, The Interrupters, Alkaline Trio, Waterparks, The Maine, Streetlight Manifesto, Face To Face, American Football, Magnolia Park and many more. See the lineup below.Saturday, August 12 Yellowcard (performing Ocean Avenue)Taking Back SundayAndrew McMahon in the WildernessWaterparksThe Maine Magnolia ParkOrigami AngelMESTEternal BoyPatent PendingKeep FlyingOld Neonand more to be announced!Sunday, August 13The Gaslight AnthemThe InterruptersAlkaline TrioStreetlight ManifestoFace To FaceAmerican FootballDave Hause & the MermaidPunchlineSincere EngineerSPACEDLook Out Lorettaand more to be announcedTicketing Info:Single Day GA: $94, Single Day VIP: $196, 2-Day GA: $160, 2-Day VIP: $290 available at FOURCHORDMUSICFESTIVAL.COMWhat began in 2014 as a local punk rock festival in a 1500-capacity club, has grown into a massive stadium-sized 2-day destination event, featuring the punk scene's biggest and brightest, while keeping its independent DIY roots intact.Festival founder Rishi Bahl says, "Couldn't be more excited to get Four Chord Music Fest 9 up and running for this year. The lineup has been specially curated to try to attract the widest possible crowd within the punk rock genre, and I think it rocks. We also take pride in trying to make it as affordable as possible by controlling the fees, total cost, etc. We hope the scene will come together and spend the weekend of the year with us. DIY Til' We Die."Single Day, 2-Day and VIP Passes Now Available at FOURCHORDMUSICFESTIVAL.COM. Sponsors for Four Chord Music Festival include: Monster Energy, Smartpunk, Born Dead Clothing, Acathla Clothing, Aura Edibles, and more to be announced.www.FourChordMusicFestival.comwww.facebook.com/fourchordmusicfestivalhttps://twitter.com/4chordmusicfestwww.instagram.com/fourchordmusicfestival



