Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 23/03/2023

Four Chord Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup

Four Chord Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup

Hot Songs Around The World

Flowers
Miley Cyrus
224 entries in 26 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
223 entries in 22 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
268 entries in 24 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
650 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
466 entries in 22 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
504 entries in 26 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
266 entries in 22 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
350 entries in 23 charts
Wildberry Lillet
Nina Chuba
191 entries in 7 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Four Chord Music Festival returns to Western, Pennsylvania's Wild Things Park on August 12 and 13, 2023!!
The ninth iteration of the two-day, 100% DIY festival offers fans a fully stacked lineup of superstars from across the punk rock spectrum, including Yellowcard (performing 'Ocean Avenue' in full), Taking Back Sunday, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Gaslight Anthem, The Interrupters, Alkaline Trio, Waterparks, The Maine, Streetlight Manifesto, Face To Face, American Football, Magnolia Park and many more. See the lineup below.

Saturday, August 12
Yellowcard (performing Ocean Avenue)
Taking Back Sunday
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Waterparks
The Maine
Magnolia Park
Origami Angel
MEST
Eternal Boy
Patent Pending
Keep Flying
Old Neon
and more to be announced!

Sunday, August 13
The Gaslight Anthem
The Interrupters
Alkaline Trio
Streetlight Manifesto
Face To Face
American Football
Dave Hause & the Mermaid
Punchline
Sincere Engineer
SPACED
Look Out Loretta
and more to be announced

Ticketing Info:
Single Day GA: $94, Single Day VIP: $196, 2-Day GA: $160, 2-Day VIP: $290 available at FOURCHORDMUSICFESTIVAL.COM

What began in 2014 as a local punk rock festival in a 1500-capacity club, has grown into a massive stadium-sized 2-day destination event, featuring the punk scene's biggest and brightest, while keeping its independent DIY roots intact.

Festival founder Rishi Bahl says, "Couldn't be more excited to get Four Chord Music Fest 9 up and running for this year. The lineup has been specially curated to try to attract the widest possible crowd within the punk rock genre, and I think it rocks. We also take pride in trying to make it as affordable as possible by controlling the fees, total cost, etc. We hope the scene will come together and spend the weekend of the year with us. DIY Til' We Die."
Single Day, 2-Day and VIP Passes Now Available at FOURCHORDMUSICFESTIVAL.COM.

Sponsors for Four Chord Music Festival include: Monster Energy, Smartpunk, Born Dead Clothing, Acathla Clothing, Aura Edibles, and more to be announced.
www.FourChordMusicFestival.com
www.facebook.com/fourchordmusicfestival
https://twitter.com/4chordmusicfest
www.instagram.com/fourchordmusicfestival






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0136311 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0011599063873291 secs