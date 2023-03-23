|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
Four Chord Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup
Hot Songs Around The World
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
224 entries in 26 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
223 entries in 22 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
268 entries in 24 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
650 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
466 entries in 22 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
504 entries in 26 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
266 entries in 22 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
350 entries in 23 charts
Wildberry Lillet
Nina Chuba
191 entries in 7 charts
Most read news of the week
NYC-Based Nevaris And Music Legend Bill Laswell Present 'Dub Sol', Previewing Debut 'Reverberations' LP
From Ashes To New Announce New Album 'Blackout' Due 7/28; Reveal New Track & Music Video "Hate Me Too"
Chad Lawson Releases 'Drift' EP And A Special Duet With Pianist Gina Alice "Of Twilight Skies" (Sleep Rework) For World Sleep Day
Rising Country Star Warren Zeiders Releases New Single "Pretty Little Poison" With Official Music Video
Wendy Rae Fowler's Latest Single "Quiet Sounds In A Dark Hole" From BBC Documentary Flicker + Pulse Score