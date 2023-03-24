Cher, H.E.R. & More Join iHeartRadio Music Awards





Additionally, the event will feature a previously announced special appearance from LL COOL J and performances from host Lenny Kravitz, ICON Award Recipient P!NK,



The event will air LIVE from Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Monday, March 27 (8:00-10:00 P.M. ET live / PT tape-delayed) on FOX. The event also will be heard on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.



Additionally,



Now in its tenth year, the iHeartRadio



Artists receiving multiple nominations include, AJR, Anitta, Bailey Zimmerman, Bad Bunny, Bebe Rexha, Beyoncé, BLACKPINK,



Proud partners of this year's event include INFINITI. Additional proud partners across iHeartRadio platforms include COVERGIRL, The Hartford Small Business Insurance, Born In Roma Intense

Executive producers for the "iHeartRadio New York, NY (Top40 Charts) iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment announced today that the 2023 "iHeartRadio Music Awards" will feature special appearances from Cher, Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin, Donald Faison, H.E.R., Joel McHale, Jordan Davis, Nicole Scherzinger, Nikki Glaser, Phoebe Bridgers, TLC, Vella Lovell, Zach Braff and more.Additionally, the event will feature a previously announced special appearance from LL COOL J and performances from host Lenny Kravitz, ICON Award Recipient P!NK, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Latto, Muni Long, Cody Johnson, Coldplay (with a special live performance from Brazil) and more.The event will air LIVE from Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Monday, March 27 (8:00-10:00 P.M. ET live / PT tape-delayed) on FOX. The event also will be heard on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.Additionally, Taylor Swift will receive the 2023 iHeartRadio Innovator Award and P!NK will receive the 2023 ICON Award during the event.Now in its tenth year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2022, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2023. The show will feature award presentations in multiple categories, live performances from the biggest artists in music, surprise stage moments and will tell the stories of the winning artists' road to #1.Artists receiving multiple nominations include, AJR, Anitta, Bailey Zimmerman, Bad Bunny, Bebe Rexha, Beyoncé, BLACKPINK, Black Eyed Peas, Blxst, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, BTS, Calibre 50, Carrie Underwood, David Guetta, Doja Cat, Drake, Dua Lipa, Elle King, Elton John, Farruko, Future, GAYLE, Glass Animals, GloRilla, Grupo Firme, Harry Styles, Imagine Dragons, Jack Harlow, Jordan Davis, Justin Bieber, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Kim Petras, Kodak Black, Latto, La Adictiva, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Machine Gun Kelly, Måneskin, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Muni Long, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rihanna, Sam Smith, Selena Gomez, Shania Twain, Shinedown, Steve Lacy, Swedish House Mafia, SZA, Taylor Swift, Tems, The Weeknd, Three Days Grace, Tiësto, and Yung Gravy.Proud partners of this year's event include INFINITI. Additional proud partners across iHeartRadio platforms include COVERGIRL, The Hartford Small Business Insurance, Born In Roma Intense Perfume by Valentino, with more to be announced.Executive producers for the "iHeartRadio Music Awards" are Joel Gallen, for Tenth Planet; and John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Bart Peters, for iHeartMedia. Ahead of the event, fans can tune in to the live red carpet pre-show presented by INFINITI. For breaking news and exclusive iHeartRadio Music Awards content, visit iHeartRadio.com/awards or follow the social buzz on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



