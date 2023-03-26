Blakk North, Haz Boogie & Gino Black Release "Game Changers"





Label: THE LOOTWIG MUSIC GROUP

Marketing & Distribution: POWERBLAST WORLWIDE

On March 24th, Blakk North will release his first new record of 2023. "Game Changers" also features guest appearances by Bronx New York emcee, Haz Boogie and Miami, FL based producer/artist, Gino Black. This song is a high-energy street banger! "Game Changers" is a lyrical assault; which is full of personality, prowess and life. Blakk North's chorus on "Game Changers" is a strong, bold and confidently repetitive hook. Also, each verse by Haz Boogie, Blakk North and Gino Black holds it's own to display each individual's talents as rappers. Production duties on "Game Changers" are handled by, Grammy Award winning producer, Tone Jonez.




