News
RnB 26/03/2023

Blakk North, Haz Boogie & Gino Black Release "Game Changers"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On March 24th, Blakk North will release his first new record of 2023. "Game Changers" also features guest appearances by Bronx New York emcee, Haz Boogie and Miami, FL based producer/artist, Gino Black. This song is a high-energy street banger! "Game Changers" is a lyrical assault; which is full of personality, prowess and life. Blakk North's chorus on "Game Changers" is a strong, bold and confidently repetitive hook. Also, each verse by Haz Boogie, Blakk North and Gino Black holds it's own to display each individual's talents as rappers. Production duties on "Game Changers" are handled by, Grammy Award winning producer, Tone Jonez.

Label: THE LOOTWIG MUSIC GROUP
Marketing & Distribution: POWERBLAST WORLWIDE
https://orcd.co/gamechangers
https://youtu.be/doaxwVzK7VU
www.powerblastworldwide.com
www.thelootwig.com
www.blacknorth.us
www.ginoblackmusic.com
www.hazboogie.net






